[Editor's note: Booky is an all-in-one lifestyle app that covers everything from restaurants to gyms, salons, malls, and more. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Fine dining is a concept both exhilarating and intimidating, with good reason. Aside from the obvious cry for help from your wallet, it’s also choosing the right place – but that’s where things get exciting.

A number of things to factor come in to play: is it for Valentine’s, an anniversary, or just a romantic getaway? We’ve got several recommendations to make, not restricted to Tagaytay or BGC restaurants, or to the best restaurants in Manila even. Check out these 16 opulent spots to consider.

Lemuria Gourmet Restaurant – Quezon City

Lemuria Gourmet Restaurant serves expressive French Mediterranean cuisine made from scratch using only the best and freshest ingredients. Their innovative menu evolves to offer new discoveries of flavor combinations that challenge the adventurous palate desiring cuisine beyond the mainstream offerings.

Call for reservations

View their menu

View their Instagram account

5 Julieta Circle, Horeshoe Village, Quezon City

+63 2 722-2185

Pio’s Kitchen – Quezon City

Pio’s Kitchen is a private dining restaurant headed by Chef Chin Gallegos. Chef Chin personally welcomes her guests into her grandparents’ old home which is exclusive for reserved guests only. Homey and spacious, Pio’s Kitchen can be customized according to the guests’ personal preferences, subject to additional costs.

By reservation only

View menu

View their Instagram account

96 Sct. Reyes corner Sct. Fuentebella, Laging Handa, Quezon City

02) 509-4529

Champagne Room – Manila

Often described one of the most beautiful fine dining restaurants in Manila, Champagne Room over the years, has been able to maintain its classic, elegant and royal charm to its multitude of loyal patrons. Its regal interiors and high-quality dishes make it a top choice for couples spending Valentine’s Day or their anniversaries.

Call for reservations

View their menu

Manila Hotel, Roxas Blvd., Ermita, Manila

+63 2 527-0011

Spiral – Pasay

Spiral Buffet is one of the most lavish buffets in the country with its 21 unique dining ateliers each showcasing the best of international cuisines, including a L’Epicerie, or the “cheese room”. Its extensive selection of gourmet dishes and its eye-catching interiors make it an easy choice for Valentine’s Day festivities – be it with your date or with your family.

Call for reservations

View their menu

View their Instagram account

Plaza Level, Sofitel Philippine Plaza, CCP Complex, Roxas Blvd, Pasay

+632 551-5555

China Blue – Pasay

China Blue offers a fine dining experience with elevated Chinese cuisine by celebrity chef Jereme Leung. The dishes are as beautiful as they are delicious. Early favorites include the House Specialty Steamed Truffle Mushroom Bun, Black and Gold Egg Custard Bun.

Reservations are recommended

View menu

View their Instagram account

3/F S Maison, Conrad Manila, Seaside Boulevard cor Coral Way, Pasay

(02) 683-3915

Galileo Enoteca Deli – Mandaluyong

Galileo Enoteca Deli serves authentic Italian dishes and boasts of their vast collection of wine to perfectly match their food, giving diners the ability to explore the world of fine alcohol of the European regions.

Call for reservations

View their menu

View their Instagram account

80 Calbayog cor. Malinao St., Highway Hills, Mandaluyong

+63 2 534-4633

Tomo Japanese Dining – San Juan

Tomo is located in a refurbished house with modern, minimalistic Japanese interiors. A lot of light wood is used in the fixtures and furniture making it easy on the eyes. It also has an outdoor Japanese-style garden. All of our Japanese favorites seem like they’ll be present on Tomo’s menu – sushi and sashimi, donburi rice bowls, tempura and ramen.

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their Instagram account

137 Araullo Street, Addition Hills, San Juan

+63 977 859-7622

Gallery by Chele – BGC

Formerly known as Gallery VASK, Spanish-born Chef Jose Luis “Chele” Gonzalez showcases his culinary skills and experience in some of the world’s most respected restaurants, such as El Bulli, El Celler de Can Roca, Mugaritz, and Nerua-Guggenheim. Their use of classic, modern, traditional and molecular tools to create degustacion menus that immediately turn its first-time customers into its patrons in the long run.

Call for reservations

View their menu

View their Instagram account

5/F Clipp Center Building, 11th Ave, Fort Bonifacio,Taguig

+63 917 546-1673

Blackbird – Makati

Located in the heart of Makati city, Blackbird is an upscale contemporary European and Asian restaurant boasting some of the most high-end interiors the Metro has to offer, and it is headed by none other than Chef Colin Mackay of Sala Bistro and People’s Palace. The Manila International Air Terminal, which was built and used to stand on the same location in 1937, was the inspiration behind its aviation-themed design.

Call for reservations

View their regular menu

Nielson Tower, Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati

+63 2 828-4888

Kyo-to – Makati

Kyo-to is a fine dining Japanese restaurant by Chef Ryohei Kawamoto. They are best known for serving authentic kaiseki ryori, also known as dishes that explain Japanese history.

By reservations only

View their Instagram account

G/F 119 C. Palanca Jr. St, Legazpi Village, Makati

(02) 805-7743

Waterside Restobar – Parañaque

Waterside Restobar is a Latin American, Mediterranean and Filipino restaurant located in one of Manila’s newest, most elaborate hotels. It represents a broad range of flavors from all over the world and displays classy interiors.

Call for reservations

View their menu

Sky Tower Solaire Resort & Casino, 1 Asean Ave, Parañaque

+632 888-8888

Caviar – Muntinlupa

Caviar is a French fine dining restaurant that celebrates the era of cultural refinement and social elegance in the last century. Within Alabang, it provides a serene, intimate space where guests can escape from the real world and relax, drink great wine, and eat some of the best food around.

Call for reservations

View their menu

View their Instagram account

Unit A-206 Westgate Center, Alabang-Zapote Rd, Alabang, Muntinlupa

+632 552-7930

Greg & Sally Tree Garden Cafe – Marikina

Greg & Sally Tree Garden Cafe is the destination for people who want to enjoy affordable herb-infused food in a relaxing ambiance of a sprawling garden!

View menu

View their Instagram account

145 Ipil St cor Champaca St, Marikina Heights, Marikina

(02) 940-1976

Tahanan Bistro – Antipolo

Tahanan, meaning ‘home’, is a family run business set in renowned Filipino artist, Benji Reyes’ home lanai. It serves all-Filipino dishes that are close to home, using only local produce and applied with international techniques from Chef Kevin Tuason’s culinary experience in Melbourne. With rustic interiors balanced by all the nature around, Tahanan Bistro is the fine dining experience fit for any Filipino.

CLAIM P300 OFF

View menu

View their Instagram account

22 Loresville Drive Lores Farm Subdivision, San Roque, Antipolo

(0925) 880-1487

Burrow Cafe – Antipolo

Burrow Café at Antipolo Beehouse is an underground haven consisting of a hidden cafe, restaurant, shop, and function space. Tucked away overlooking a sloping terrain that leads to a nearby river, it’s perfect for both a romantic getaway and an artist’s retreat.

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their Instagram account

113 Beverly Hills Avenue, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Taytay, Rizal

(0917) 622-9795

Antonio’s – Tagaytay

Antonio’s is Tagaytay’s most celebrated fine dining destination that features the best international cuisine by world-class chef Tony Boy. Its impeccable food, elegant interiors, scenic gardens and great service make them exemplary. People come here to celebrate special occasions–birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and more.

Insider Tip: They're closed on Mondays.

Reservations are accepted

View their menu

View their Instagram account

Purok 138, Barangay Neogan, Tagaytay

(0917) 899-2866; (0918) 899-2877

With these fine dining restaurant options all over Metro Manila, all you’ve got to do now is to download the Booky app to make sure you get your directions and travel time right, which you could see through each restaurant’s ‘Navigation’ feature. Booky is the most comprehensive phonebook for all your food destinations, making sure you get all the information you need to eat out with ease.

Don’t forget to tag us on Instagram @bookyapp. – Rappler.com