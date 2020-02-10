[Editor's note: Booky is an all-in-one lifestyle app that covers everything from restaurants to gyms, salons, malls, and more. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Whether you want to celebrate a big milestone or just want to stuff yourself silly before hibernating over the weekend, buffets are no-brainers for most Filipinos with bottomless stomachs.

Update: For unlimited discounts and monthly Buy 1 Get 1 coupons, subscribe to BOOKY PRIME for just ₱199 per month. Learn more here.

Here are some of the most popular hotel restaurants offering only the best spread of unli-everything: from shrimps, lobsters, wagyu beef, and desserts!

Spiral – Sofitel Philippine Plaza

One of the grandest buffets in Metro Manila, Spiral at Sofitel Philippine Plaza serves international fare with a French influence. Start with their complimentary olive oil bread and feel free to choose from their 21 dining ateliers – La Boulangerie Atelier, North Indian Atelier, and Japanese Atelier to name a few – and indulge. To know more, check out this article.

What makes them special: They have a cheese and charcuterie atelier.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Lunch/Brunch - 12:00 NN to 2:30 PM

Dinner - 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM

Rates: (may vary depending on the promos and days)

Breakfast - ₱1,900++

Lunch - ₱2,650++

Brunch (only during Sundays) - ₱3,400++

Dinner - ₱3,100++

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

Plaza Level, Sofitel Philippine Plaza, CCP Complex, Roxas Blvd, Pasay

(02) 8551-5555 | (02) 8832-6988

Garden Café – Luxent Hotel

Top-notch and luxurious food you will love and enjoy. Garden Cafe at the Luxent Hotel will give you a grand and scrumptious experience with their food selection and overall dining experience.

What makes them special: They have a wide variety of dishes from all over the world but aren’t as expensive as you would think!

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Lunch/Brunch - 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Dinner - 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM *No buffet dinner on Sundays

Rates:

Breakfast - ₱788 net

Lunch - Monday to Saturday – ₱988 net; Sunday – ₱1,388 net

Dinner - Monday to Saturday – ₱1,388 net

Insider tip: For any 3 paying entries, you can get 1 more FOR FREE! Check out their offers here.

GET THESE OFFERS VIA THE BOOKY APP

View menu

Check out their website

Check out their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

Luxent Hotel, 51 Timog Avenue, near Tomas Morato, South Triangle, Quezon City

(02) 8863-7777

Brasserie on 3 – Conrad Manila

Brasserie on 3 is Conrad Manila’s main restaurant that doesn’t only have a lovely view of SM Mall of Asia but it also has open, spacious, and relaxing interiors as well as an extensive buffet and ala carte dishes from both Filipino and Western cuisine.

What makes them special: They have a healthy corner for breakfast.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Lunch - 12:00 NN to 2:30 PM

Dinner - Buffet (Monday to Thursday) - 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM; Buffet (Friday to Sunday) - 6:00 PM to 9:30

Rates:

Breakfast - Monday to Thursday – ₱1,450 net

Lunch - Monday to Thursday – ₱1,500 net; Friday to Saturday – ₱1,500 net; Sunday – ₱1,800 net

Dinner - Monday to Sunday – ₱2,100 net

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

S Maison, Conrad Manila, Seaside Boulevard cor Coral Way, Pasay

(02) 8683-3913

High Street Cafe – Shangri-la Hotel at the Fort

High Street Cafe is an all dining restaurant that features 9 “neighborhoods” a.k.a buffet stations: Western, Pan-Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Mediterranean, rotisserie, seafood, salad, and even dessert. Note: They ask that you come in smart casual attire.

What makes them special: They have a make-your-own hot chocolate station, a liquid nitrogen station, and breakfast-on-the-go trolley.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - Weekdays 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM; Weekends 6:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Lunch - Weekdays 11: 30 AM to 2:30 PM; Weekends 12 NN to 3:00 PM

Dinner - 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Rates:

Breakfast - Monday to Sunday – ₱1,450

Lunch - Monday to Friday – ₱1,650 net; Saturday – ₱1,980; Sunday – ₱2,300

Dinner - Monday to Thursday – ₱2,080; Friday to Sunday – ₱2,300

*Note: Additional ₱320 net/person for free-flowing non-alcoholic drinks; Additional ₱688 net/person for free-flowing alcoholic drinks

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

Shangri-la Hotel at the Fort, 30th St corner 5th Ave, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig

(02) 8820-0888

The Hyatt Cafe – City of Dreams Manila

A place that boasts a huge dining area, The Hyatt Cafe can accommodate 315 guests and serve them a variety of cuisines from Japanese to Asian as well as pastries.

What makes them special: The number of guests they can accommodate in their circular booths, private to semi-private rooms, and more. Aside from those their dessert and truffle mac and cheese dish are a must-try.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Lunch - Monday to Friday - 12:00 NN to 3:00 PM; Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holidays - 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM

Dinner - 5:30 to 11:00 PM

Rates:

Breakfast - Daily – ₱1,300

Lunch - Monday to Friday – ₱1,888

Dinner - Sunday to Thursday – ₱2,088 (inclusive of free-flowing beer, juices, tea, and coffee); Friday to Saturday (SEAFOOD EXTRAVAGANZA) – ₱2,538 (inclusive of free-flowing beer, juices, tea, and coffee)

Brunch - Sunday – ₱2,799 net (buffet only + non-alcoholic drinks); ₱2,999 (inclusive of free-flowing sparkling wine, tea, coffee, and selected cocktails, as well as a buffet featuring oysters, wok-fried lobster, seafood on ice and Spanish Iberico cured ham)

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

Hyatt Hotel City of Dreams Manila, Aseana Ave., Parañaque

(02) 8691-1234 extension 1162

Heat – EDSA Shangri-la

Heat is an open-theater kitchen featuring the best Asian and continental specialties ranging from fresh meats, sushi, and local delicacies. It can seat 426 people and also has 4 private rooms for special occasions. Note: They ask that you come in smart casual attire.

What makes them special: They highlight certain types of seafood on certain days such as lobsters and wagyu.

Mealtimes:

Lunch - 12 NN to 2:30 PM

Dinner - 6 PM to 10:30 PM

Rates:

Breakfast - Daily – ₱1,985 net/person

Lunch: Monday to Saturday – ₱1,985 net/person; Sunday (The Sunday Side buffet) – ₱2,400 net/person

Dinner: Sunday to Thursday – ₱2,525 net/person; Friday (Mad for Lobster buffet) – ₱2,815 net/person; Saturday (Mad for Wagyu buffet) -₱2,815 net/person

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

G/F EDSA Shangri-la Hotel, Mandaluyong

(02) 8633-8888

Circles Event Cafe – Makati Shangri-la

A restaurant with an open kitchen setup, at Circles, you’re sure to get the freshest dishes from all over the world as well as some breathing room for when you don’t want a place that’s as crowded as other buffets. Note: They ask that you come in smart casual attire.

What makes them special: Their service, their setup, and even the fact that they have a Halal station.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6 AM to 10:30AM

Lunch - 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM (Monday to Saturday); 12 PM to 3 PM (Sunday)

Dinner - 6 PM to 10:30 PM

Rates:

Lunch - Monday to Friday – ₱1,800 net/person; Saturday and Sunday – ₱2,100 net/person

Dinner - Monday to Thursday – ₱2,100 net/person; Friday – ₱2,500 net/person; Saturday and Sunday – ₱2,100 net/person

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

Lobby Lvl. Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Ayala Ave, Makati

(02) 8814-2580

Market Cafe – New World Manila Bay Hotel

Located right in the heart of Manila, quite convenient to iconic landmarks, shopping malls and more, Market Cafe is a buffet that specializes in a market-style food presentation of cuisines ranging from Western to Chinese.

What makes them special: Their food presentation and the fact that it’s close to places where you and your family/barkada can enjoy after or before eating.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6 AM to 10:30 AM

Lunch - 12 NN to 2:30 PM

Dinner - 6 PM to 10 PM

Rates:

Lunch - Monday to Saturday – ₱2,400 net/person; Sunday – ₱2,900 net/person

Dinner - Monday to Thursday – ₱2,600 net; Friday to Sunday – ₱2,900 net

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

3/F New World Manila Bay Hotel, 1588 Pedro Gil corner MH del Pilar, Malate, Manila

(02) 8252-6888 local 7225

Spectrum – Fairmont Hotel

Spectrum is a restaurant that serves up a variety of dishes from East to West in organized yet interactive culinary theater stations. Note: They ask that you come in smart casual attire.

What makes them special: The fact that you can eat at their buffet during the awkward hours of the day, DIY poke station, and their selection of fine wines they keep in their sommelier’s cellar.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6 AM to 10:30 AM (Monday to Friday); 6 AM to 11 AM (Weekends and Holidays)

Lunch - 12 NN - 2:30 PM (Monday to Saturday)

Brunch - (12 PM to 3 PM)

Dinner - 6 PM to 10 PM

Rates:

Breakfast - Daily – ₱1,450 net/person

Lunch - Monday to Saturday – ₱2,400 net/person

Brunch - Sunday – ₱3,300 net/person

Dinner - Sunday to Thursday – ₱2,600 net/person; Friday and Saturday – ₱2,800 net/person

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

Fairmont Hotel, Makati Ave, Makati

(02) 8555-9888

Seven Corners – Crowne Plaza Ortigas

When you’re not in the mood to get overwhelmed by an abundance of choices, then it’s best that you head on to Seven Corners, a buffet that features international cuisine at their seven interactive cooking stations.

What makes them special: They have a make-your-own Singaporean Seafood Laksa and the meat that they serve at their carving station is top-notch.

*To know the mealtimes, call (02) 8633-7222

Rates:

Breakfast - Daily – ₱1,500 net

Lunch - Monday to Saturday (Weekday Lunch) – ₱2,200 net; Sunday (Weekend Lunch) – ₱2,400 net

Dinner - Sunday to Thursday (Weekday Dinner) – ₱2,400 net; Friday to Saturday (Weekend Dinner) – ₱2,500 net

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila, Ortigas Ave, Quezon City

(02) 8633-7222

Cucina – Marco Polo Ortigas

Marco Polo has been one of the go-to restaurants when you’re looking for a place where you can have your business meetings or when you want a lovely city view. Their buffet, Cucina, on the other hand, compliments this view by serving fresh and healthy dishes.

What makes them special: Aside from their elegant interiors, it’s said that the paella they offer is the talk of the town.

Mealtimes:

Lunch - 12 NN to 2:30 PM

Dinner - 6 PM to 10:30 PM

Rates:

Lunch - Weekday – ₱1,450/person; Weekend – ₱1,500/person

Dinner - Daily – ₱1,700/person

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

24/F Marco Polo, Meralco Ave, Ortigas, Pasig

(02) 7720-7777

Café Ilang Ilang – Manila Hotel

Housed by one of the oldest premier hotels in the Philippines – The Manila Hotel – Cafe Ilang-Ilang is a restaurant that has an old-world charm as well as 8 buffet stations you can enjoy such as Pan-Asian, Churrasco, and Italian.

What makes them special: For dinner, they have themed nights focusing on a specific cuisine such as Mediterranean, Asian, and even Surf and Turf.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6 AM to 10:30 AM

Lunch - 11:30 AM to 2: 30 PM

Dinner - 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Rates:

Breakfast - Daily – ₱1,550 net/person

Lunch - Daily – ₱2,425 net/person

Brunch - Sunday – ₱2,675 net/person (inclusive of bottomless chilled juices)

Dinner (Themed Nights) -

Monday (International Buffet) – ₱2,725 net/person

Tuesday (Mediterranean Night) – ₱2,725 net/person

Wednesday (Asian Night) – ₱2,275 net/person

Thursday (Surf and Turf Night) – ₱3,320 net/person

Friday (Seafood Night) – ₱3,320 net/person

Saturday (American Night) – ₱3,320 net/person

Sunday (International) – ₱2,725 net/person

Reservations are accepted

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

One Rizal Park, Roxas Blvd., Ermita, Manila

(02) 8527-0011

Marriott Cafe – Manila Marriott Hotel

Now with a more spacious dining area, Marriott Cafe offers up local and international fare prepared at their open theater kitchen.

What makes them special: On certain days they offer up a meat overload feast and a seafood feast.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Lunch - 12 NN to 2:30 PM

Dinner - 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Karneval Sundays: 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM

Rates:

Breakfast - Daily – ₱1,600 net

Lunch - Daily – ₱2,300 net

Dinner - Daily – ₱2,500 net; Friday and Saturday (Barrels of the Sea) – ₱2,900 net

Karneval Sundays – ₱3,000 net

Insider tip: With Booky, you can get discounts on their buffets! Click here to know more.

GET THESE OFFERS VIA THE BOOKY APP

Reservations are required

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

G/F Marriott Hotel, Resorts World Manila, Resort Dr, Newport City, Pasay

(02) 8988-9999 | (0917) 859-9521

The Grand Kitchen – Grand Hyatt Manila

A restaurant that introduces the concept of “eating out of the pan, grill, or oven”, The Grand Kitchen is sure to satisfy your cravings exactly the way you like it. Note: They ask that you dress in smart casual attire.

What makes them so special: Their a la minute or made to order concept which will allow guests to bring their food back to the table hot and fresh off the grill/pan.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Lunch: 12 NN to 2:30 PM

Dinner: 6 PM to 10 PM

Rates:

Breakfast - Monday to Sunday – ₱1,300++

Brunch - Sunday – ₱2,400 net (includes additional selections from The Cellar)

Lunch - Monday to Saturday – ₱1,750++

Dinner - Monday to Sunday – ₱2,022++

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

Grand Hyatt Manila 8th Ave cor 35th St, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig

(02) 8838-1234

Corniche – Diamond Hotel

Corniche is Diamond Hotel’s restaurant that features a selection of Asian, Western, Japanese, salad, and dessert dishes at their buffet. However, if you’re not in the mood for their buffet, then it’s best that you enjoy the dishes found on their extensive all-day a la carte menu. Note: They ask that you come in smart casual attire.

What makes them special: The fact that they’re a few strides away from Manila Baywalk where you can have a lovely view of the Manila sunset.

Mealtimes:

Lunch - 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Dinner - 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Rates:

Lunch - Monday to Saturday – ₱2,380; Sunday – ₱2,600

Dinner - Sunday to Wednesday – ₱2,380; Thursday to Saturday – ₱2,990

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

Hotel Lobby, Diamond Hotel, Roxas Blvd cor Dr J Quintos St., Malate, Manila

(02) 8528-3000

Escolta – The Peninsula Manila

Escolta is a renowned buffet located at The Peninsula Manila that serves up “farm to table” Filipino dishes as well as home-baked breads, fresh pastas, hand-rolled sushi, charcuterie, Chinese noodles, carvings stations, and artisanal ice creams. If you love your dishes hot, no worries, they have live cooking stations at the restaurant as well.

What makes them special: They change up their selection of dishes daily.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Lunch - 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Dinner - 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM

*Note: They are closed for dinner on Sundays.

Sunday Champagne Brunch - 12 NN to 3 PM

Rates:

Breakfast - For adults – ₱1,600; For children – ₱859.60

Lunch - For adults – ₱2,100; For children – ₱1,000

Dinner (Monday to Thursday) - For adults – ₱2,600; For children – ₱1,000

Seafood Dinner Buffet (Friday to Saturday) - For adults – ₱2,800; For children – ₱1,400

Sunday Champagne Brunch - For adults (inclusive of free-flow champagne, wines, cocktails, spirits, and beers) – ₱4,900; For adults – ₱3,100; For children (6-12 years old) – ₱1,500

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

The Peninsula Manila, Makati Ave, Urdaneta Makati

(02) 8887-2888

Cafe Eight – Crimson Hotel Filinvest

Serving up Latin American inspired dishes like BBQ chicken, lamb, beef, liver, and seafood, if you’re a meat lover, you’re surely going to enjoy the dishes at Cafe Eight.

What makes them special: The fact that they decided to focus on and specialize in a churrasco type of preparation on their meat.

Mealtimes:

Breakfast - 6 AM to 10 AM

Lunch - 11:300 AM to 2:30 PM

Dinner - 6 PM to 10 PM

Rates:

Breakfast - Daily – ₱948 net

Boutique Lunch Buffet - Weekdays – ₱699

Lunch - Weekends – ₱1,550 net (food only) or ₱1,800 net (with unlimited drinks)

Dinner - Daily – ₱1,800 net (food only) or ₱2,100 net (with unlimited drinks)

Family brunch - Sunday – ₱1,800 net (food only) or ₱2,100 net (with unlimited beers, wines, and mimosa)

*Note: 50% off on children ages 6-12 y.o. and free of charge if 5 years old and below.

View menu

View their website

View their Facebook page

View their Instagram account

Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, 2609 Civic Dr., Alabang Muntinlupa

(02) 8863-222 local 1615

Always down for a buffet? Find them all on the Booky app today and discover more great places and must-try food spots in Metro Manila!

If you still haven’t, download Booky for free on iOS and Android and enjoy the convenience of searching and booking restaurants OFFLINE. – Rappler.com