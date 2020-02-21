[Editor's note: Booky is an all-in-one lifestyle app that covers everything from restaurants to gyms, salons, malls, and more. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for a party venue or a function room where you can celebrate baptisms, birthdays, wedding receptions, debuts, graduations, or even a simple get together with the whole family

For this list, we showcase the 10 best restaurants with function rooms for booking. These restaurants range from different cuisines and different sizes so you’re sure to have enough options.

Makati

Bondi & Bourke – Legazpi Village

One of the best fine dining restaurants in Makati, Bondi & Bourke is a modern Australian restaurant headed by an award-winning chef. Their specialty dishes include their famous 1.2 kg U.S. Creekstone Prime Rib-Eye, savory pies, and freshly-made parmas.

Rooms & Capacity: Main Dining Room – 25 to 30 pax (Seated), 100 pax (cocktail); Private Room – 24 pax (Seated), 50 pax (cocktail); Al Fresco Area – 22 pax

Some Features: Bright Interiors, High-Speed Internet Connection, Power Outlets (underneath the seats and working bar), Fully-equipped surround sound system

G/F Cattleya Condominium, Salcedo St, Legazpi Village, Makati

(02) 833 1812 | (0998) 840 6268

Azuthai – San Lorenzo

One of the best restaurants in Makati for when you’re craving for classic Thai favorites like Tom Yum Goong, Crispy Catfish Salad, and Pad Thai Noodles, Azuthai is a modern and upscale restaurant serving home-style Thai dishes lovingly prepared by Thai Chef Watee.

Capacity & Rates: Private Room 1 – 12 pax for ₱8,000 (consumable of food and drinks); Private Room 2 – 24-30 pax for ₱16,000

G/F Milkyway Bldg., 900 A Arnaiz Ave cor Paseo de Roxas, San Lorenzo, Makati

(02) 817-6252

Milky Way Cafe – Arnaiz Ave.

Milky Way Cafe is a restaurant that serves up anything under the sun – Filipino & International comfort food favorites, light afternoon snacks, and dishes great for sharing.

Rooms, Capacity, & Rates: Aguado – 16 pax for ₱5,000 (consumable); San Rafael – 16 pax for ₱5,000 (consumable); Mabini – 40 pax for ₱30,000 (consumable); Banquet Hall for ₱45,000 (consumable)

Note: Aguado and San Rafael can be combined as well as Mabini and Banquet Hall. Also, there are rates for every additional hour. For more info, click here.

2/F 900 A Arnaiz Ave cor Paseo de Roxas, San Lorenzo, Makati

(02) 843-7124 | (02) 843-4124

Taguig

Todd English Food Hall – SM Aura

Todd English offers food from all over the world in an upscale food setting. It is a large restaurant with 9 different food stations and is branded after American celebrity chef Todd English.

Capacity & Expected Rates: Balcony Area – 10 – 29 people; ₱1000 – ₱1,500/head (depending on whether you avail of the buffet or ala carte menu)

Note: Reserving the Balcony requires a 20% down payment of the total price.

5/F SM Aura, 26th St cor McKinley Parkway, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig

(02) 621-4002

Lugang Cafe – SM Aura

Lugang Cafe is a member of the Bellagio Group of Restaurants, Shanghai & Beijing. They are an authentic Taiwanese cuisine courtesy of the Chinese chefs at the helm of the kitchen.

Room, Capacity & Price: Lanai Room – 50 pax for ₱50,000 consumable (₱60,000 on the weekends)

Note: They also offer open-door VIP tables maximum of 30 pax for ₱30, 000

5/F SM Aura, 26th St cor McKinley Parkway, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig

(02) 519-5663

Alabang

Neil’s Kitchen – Filinvest

At Neil’s Kitchen, you count the memories, not the calories. Serving everyday gourmet food, they offer dishes such as Bagoong Paella with Kare-Kare and Sinigang Paella with Grilled Pork Belly.

Rooms & Capacity: Bookstore – 20 pax; Black Room – 30 pax; Roof deck – 80 pax; Main Dining Area– 120 pax

Lot C701-704 Westgate Filinvest, Alabang, Muntinlupa

(02) 771-1334

Quezon City

The Frazzled Cook – Tomas Morato

The Frazzled Cook is a quirky restaurant put together with the mission of serving good comfort food in a cozy homey ambiance. ‘Frazzled’, which means completely exhausted, says nothing of the food, but the passion and hard work put into every dish they serve.

Rooms, Capacity, & Rates: The Puzzle Room – 10 pax for ₱600 consumable food and drinks; The Painters Room – 12 pax for ₱7,500 consumable; The Ming Room – 18 pax for ₱9,500

Note: All room rates are subject to additional service charges.

78 Scout Gandia cor Tomas Morato, Laging Handa, Quezon City

(02) 374-6879

Limbaga 77 – Tomas Morato

Limbaga 77 Cafe & Restaurant offers traditional Filipino dishes. Their specialties include Kare-Kare, Baked Lechon, and Four Flavored Wings. A go-to restaurant for events, Limbaga 77’s top floor provides 2 function rooms.

77 Scout Limbaga cor Tomas Morato Ave, Laging Handa, Diliman, Quezon City

(0926) 715-8134

Lazat (formerly Cerchio) – Tomas Morato

Cerchio means ‘circle’ in Italian, the inspiration behind the restaurant’s interiors. It serves Filipino dishes specializing in grilled items. It’s for families looking for a homey place to have delicious Filipino food.

Rooms, Capacity, and Rates: Black Room – 20 pax for ₱10, 000 consumable; The Veranda- 30 pax; The Library – 8 pax; First Floor Main Dining – 100 pax for ₱30,000 (includes buffet package); Second Floor Main Dining – 120 pax for ₱30,000 consumable (for 40 guests and includes buffet package)

Note: All buffet packages come with an additional service charge of 10%.

76 Sct Limbaga, Laging Handa, Diliman, Quezon City

(02) 351-5279

Oriental Palace – Tomas Morato

Oriental Palace started out as a small noodle and dimsum shop in Escolta station where its owner, Mr. Chua dreamt of sharing delicious Chinese cuisine to families in Manila. Now, Oriental Palace spreads love for authentic Chinese cuisine through their fare. Popular among families, Oriental Palace holds special events in their function room.

148 Tomas Morato cor Scout Gandia, Laging Handa, Quezon City

(02) 8374-0653; (02) 8374-0693



Pasig

Cafe Juanita – Kapitolyo

Cafe Juanita has been a neighborhood favorite. In spite of the restaurant boom in the area, this place continues to pack itself to the brim due to its classic Filipino dishes, kitschy details, and treats for the eyes thanks to its eclectic and over the top Asian-inspired interiors.

Capacity & Rates: 5-10 people for ₱9,000; 15-25 people for ₱13,000; ₱30-42 people for ₱35,000; 50-60 people for ₱50,000; and 110 people for ₱100,000

19 West Capitol Drive, Kapitolyo, Pasig

(02) 632-0357

Around Metro Manila

Romulo Cafe – multiple branches

Enjoy traditional Filipino comfort food at its best while you take a quick survey of Philippine history at this popular museum-style restaurant.

Know any restaurants for events in your area? Share it with us or tag us on Instagram @bookyapp on all your food finds!