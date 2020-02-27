[Editor's note: Booky is an all-in-one lifestyle app that covers everything from restaurants to gyms, salons, malls, and more. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Let’s be real—sometimes, mascara doesn’t cut it. To feel extra pretty, most of us turn to using false eyelashes, but even that can be a bit tedious if done daily. Save yourself the time and effort and wake up with date-ready, long lashes instead!

In case you didn’t know, Booky has branched out to beauty, wellness, and fitness! Not only are we saving you from hangry tantrums but we’re helping you get glowing too!

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best places to get you those fuller lashes, check them out below!

10. Sugarlash Beauty Salon – Taft Ave.

MANILA

Stay glam and in trend with Sugarlash Beauty Salon as they specialize in Korean eyelash extensions. Open your eyes and don’t miss out the opportunity to leave yourself wonderfully gorgeous and confident.

They're open from: Mondays to Thursdays - 10 AM to 9 PM; Fridays to Saturdays - 10 AM to 10 PM

Prices start at: ₱1,000 for 3D Korean Lash

They're great for: Those who want the Korean lash look

Insider tip: Get the 5D Korean Lash for ₱1,000 ₱750









G/F Tower 2, Manila Residences, Taft Ave., Malate, Manila

(0956) 089-8688; (0906) 670-1600

9. Ooh La Lash

QUEZON CITY | PASIG | SAN JUAN | MAKATI | PASAY

Ooh La Lash promises a very relaxing procedure (clients swear they fall asleep!) to achieve dreamy, full and flirty lashes. This lash studio uses mink and synthetic lash extensions of varying curls, lengths, and thickness to ensure you get the lashes you want. They also offer services like eyebrow and lash tinting and perming.

They're open from: Mondays to Sundays - 10 AM to 8 PM

Prices start at: ₱690 for Light and Natural lashes (30-50 lashes)

They're great for: Kikay girls who want effortless, I-woke-up-like-this lashes





View all branches





8. Browlab

TAGUIG | QUEZON CITY | TAGUIG | MUNTINLUPA

For dramatic lashes, head to Browlab. Their eyelash extensions can go as thick as 0.2 mm, giving you lashes that look like they have layers of mascara on. Browlab’s interiors are very chic, with their black, pink, and purple color palette that spells both girly kikay and posh.

They're open from: Mondays to Thursdays, 10 AM to 9 PM; Friday to Saturdays - 10 AM to 10 PM; hours vary per branch

Prices start at: ₱550 for Bare lashes (50 extensions)

They're great for: People with a flair for the dramatic





View all branches



7. Benibana

SAN JUAN

Insider tip: Get a Japanese Lash Lift for ₱900 ₱540!

Taking its name after a Japanese flower, Benibana Beauty believes in beauty “that can withstand any weather”. Enjoy long-lasting pampering in every visit.

They're open from: Mondays to Sundays, 10 AM to 10 PM

Prices start at: ₱900 for The Japanese Lash Lift

They're great for: Those who want to have longer lashes with minimal after care









Flossom Place, #187 N. Averilla St., Sta. Lucia, San Juan

(02) 8245-3088

6. Lavish Lashes Studio

QUEZON CITY | TAGUIG | MANDALUYONG

Lavish Lashes makes use of natural eyelash extensions to give the most seamless look. Technicians start off the appointment by assessing your natural length and advising clients of the best extensions that will look perfect with their natural set. The salon promises lavish lashes that look like they belong in a mascara commercial.

They're open from: Mondays to Sundays, 10 AM to 8 PM

Prices start at: ₱550 for Fancy Look lashes

They're great for: Short fashion-forward cuts





View all branches



5. Browhaus

QUEZON CITY | MANDALUYONG | MAKATI | TAGUIG | MANILA

Insider tip: Get the Lash Curl Up for ₱3,028 ₱2,270!

For natural yet dramatic looks that are sure to open up your blinkers, head to Browhaus. Their Lash in Bloom services come in two options: Cluster Extensions and Strand by Strand. Strand by Strand lashes are light, natural looking extensions, while the Cluster Extensions are groups of three lashes that are more fitting for glam occasions.

They're open from: Mondays to Sundays, 10 AM to 9 PM; hours vary per branch

Prices start at: ₱2,750 for Cluster Extensions

They're great for: Girls who want to invest in their lashes





Avail at participating branches





4. Lash Wishes

QUEZON CITY | MAKATI | PASAY

Lash Wishes say they could make your lash wishes come true—and they do! Choose from different styles, lengths, and colors and nap on their comfy recliners as the technicians gently place the extensions on your eyes. You’ll wake up with dreamy peepers that are perfectly framed by lush lashes.

They're open from: Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays, 10 AM to 9 PM; Fridays to Saturdays, 10 AM to 10 PM; hours vary per branch

Prices start at: ₱550 for Barely There lashes

They're great for: Unique lashes that don't break the bank





View all branches





3. Brow Lounge

MARIKINA | QUEZON CITY | PASIG | SAN JUAN | MANDALUYONG | MAKATI | PASAY | MANILA |PARAÑAQUE | LAS PIÑAS | MUNTINLUPA

For brow and eyelash grooming, look no further than Brow Lounge, where you could get brow shaping, eyelash extensions, brow and lash tinting, waxing, and threading. They offer affordable services that don’t sacrifice quality, plus, their interiors are always fresh on the eyes and IG-worthy, so it’s the perfect backdrop for your post-procedure selfie.

They're open from: Mondays to Thursdays, 11 AM - 9 PM; Fridays to Sundays, 10 AM to 10 PM; hours vary per branch

Prices start at: ₱550 for classic lash extensions

They're great for: Beauty fanatics on a budget





View all branches





2. iWink.ph

MAKATI

Insider tip: Get their Natural Wink or Naked Wink offers for only P1,600 P1,100!

iWink.ph is an eyelash extension salon located at Makati City. With their customer-friendly staff and environment, each procedure is made with care and precision for a remarkable experience.

They're open from: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11AM to 8PM

Prices start at: ₱1600

They're great for: Those who are very specific with their eye lashes and want a variety of options to choose from





Lee Bldg, 2718 Ma Aurora St, Poblacion, Makati

(02) 7798 6406; (0955) 658 0276

1. The Secret Lounge PH

BGC

Insider tip: Get the Premium Eyelash Extension for ₱1,400 ₱980!

The Secret Lounge is a beauty haven that specializes in nail, foot, and eyelash services. Unlike most beauty spots, The Secret Lounge is committed to being a sustainable and environment-friendly salon through the use of safe and high quality nail and lash products.

They're open from: Mondays to Fridays, 1 - 9 PM; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 AM - 9 PM

Prices start at: ₱1,400 for The Girl Next Door (80 Mink lashes)

They're great for: Women who are on the go seeking refuge from the hustle and bustle of the city









4/F Fort Pointe Bldg, The Fort Square Plaza, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig

(02) 7720-2661; (0906) 433-9785

