MANILA, Philippines – Globe at Home has announced that the company is taking precautionary measures against the coronavirus outbreak particularly with its home services.

For customers, especially those who are working or studying from home following the recommendation to practice “social distancing”, who are in need of internet installations or repairs, Globe at Home would like to assure you that these safety measures are in place every step of the way.

Even before deployment, installers and repairmen are required to undergo and pass the following checks even before they are sent to a customer’s home: Temperature must be less than 37.8°C, must not have any signs of a cough or cold, and must not show any difficulty in breathing or pain in the throat or chest area.

They are also asked to disclose if they have been to any country with positive cases of COVID-19 or have been exposed to anyone who displays the signs and symptoms of someone who has the virus.

Globe at Home personnel also need to pass through these 3 stations before heading to a home service: handwash area – which is equipped with water, soap, and washcloth, alcohol station, and water dispenser – to ensure that they stay hydrated.

Once the installers and repairmen arrive at the customer’s house, they will immediately wear a face mask after introducing themselves at a distance of two meters away. The masks will stay on throughout the installation or repair process. The personnel will also disinfect with alcohol before touching anything inside the customer’s home.

After every installation or repair, Globe at Home personnel are asked to observe the basic measures against coronavirus which includes frequent handwashing, frequent disinfecting with alcohol, and keeping their hands away from their faces especially their mouth and nose.

Globe at Home is taking all these necessary steps to make sure that remote work and school won’t be disrupted by providing its customers with a strong and reliable internet connection.

Learn more about the latest from Globe at Home via the official Globe at Home FB page: https://www.facebook.com/globeathome/.