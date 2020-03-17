



[Editor's note: Starting April 1, IMMAP will be holding the webinar series entitled "Web Wednesdays." Each webinar is a live 1-hour session online that features industry experts and leaders discussing a variety of digital topics. Below is their press release.]

IMMAP's "Web Wednesdays" is a webinar series designed to support digital education in the Philippines. Spearheaded by the IMMAP Education Committee and co-presented by ABS-CBN and the Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), the series aims to spread awareness on the latest digital data, trends, and best practices that can be adapted to different kinds of businesses.

Pushing for Digital Marketing Transformation, each webinar is a live 1-hour session online that features industry experts and leaders discussing a variety of digital topics. Last year, we featured different topics, guided by four pillars: e-commerce, content marketing, digital media, and analytics.

IMMAP's "Web Wednesdays" series is free and open to everyone.

Here’s the list of webinars that IMMAP will be offering for "Web Wednesdays."

The E-Conomy and Its New Customer

An overview of the new digital lifestyle ecosystem, changing consumer habits and how businesses respond to it.

April 1, 6:00 PM

How Effective Are Your Digital Campaigns? Dealing With Your Brand’s Analytics

Getting acquainted with the available analytics reports and tools and how to make sense of it.

May 6, 6:00 PM

Where to Start? A Guide to Digital Media Strategy

How to plan for your digital media from budgeting, measuring, to optimization.

June 17, 6:00 PM

Designing Your Customer's Digital Journey

Defining and utilizing design thinking in creating customized digital solutions throughout your customer's digital journey.

July 29, 6:00 PM

E-Commerce: An Introduction

An introduction to e-commerce its current size, consumer behavior, major players, enablers, and the landscape it is currently playing in.

September 9, 6:00 PM

Digital Transformation and Data

Defining what digital transformation is, where data fits in the process and why changing into a data-driven organization is a must.

November 11, 6:00 PM

With over 2,400 people subscribed to the series, IMMAP expect this base to increase to 7,000 this year. Register for FREE here. – Rappler.com

