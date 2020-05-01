[Editor's note: The Bounce Back Sale is Lazada's way to support MSMEs that have been affected by COVID-19. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – From May 3 to 5, customers can shop all daily needs and more at up to 90% off with Lazada’s Bounce Back Sale. To top that off, free shipping is available with no minimum spend.

Shop and support local businesses like personal and health care makers AmiOrganics, makers of ready-to-eat Filipino food choices Kenkobei and, direct to consumers fresh and frozen produce seller Zagana.

In addition, customers can get a hold of their personal care, groceries, vitamins and supplements, household supplies, mother and baby essentials, beauty staples, stationery and craft, and all their lifestyle needs from participating brands including Enfagrow A+ Four, Promil Four, Pampers, Nestle, Nescafe, Surf, and Tresemme to name a few, safely and conveniently with Lazada.

Lazada’s Bounce Back Sale aims to support micro, small, and medium enterprise businesses during their journey to recovery as COVID-19 becomes the new normal. “During this extraordinary time, we want to aid the Filipino community especially our sellers by helping them bounce back and recover fast. In doing so, our customers gain easy and convenient access to their everyday needs while staying safe indoors,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines Chief Executive Officer.

Besides, consumers can help contribute towards the Philippines’ ongoing fight against the spread of COVID-19 by supporting our local sellers and brands as well as those in the frontlines and the communities in need. Simply purchase items from participating brands and you’ll be able to extend help to our countrymen:

Colgate-Palmolive: Spend a minimum of Php750 and P50 will be directed our LazadaForGood beneficiaries.

Huggies: Spend a minimum of Php1,200 and P50 will be directed our LazadaForGood beneficiaries.

Johnson & Johnson: Get 5% off for any two items bought. 5% of the purchased amount will be directed to our LazadaForGood beneficiaries.

Organic Skin Japan: Buy Php 800 worth of products and P50 will be directed to our LazadaForGood beneficiaries.

Pampers: Buy P1,200 worth of products and a donation will be automatically made to our LazadaForGood beneficiaries; every purchase will also help provide newborn COVID-19 protection and care kits for babies.

Superstore and Muscle Tech: Buy P1500 worth of products and P50 will be directed to our LazadaForGood beneficiaries.

Save even more when you use Lazada Wallet when you shop from May 3-5. Save as much as P200 off on your purchases, and get a chance to win exciting prizes and other exclusive promos!

Let's bounce back together, stronger! Find out more here https://www.lazada.com.ph/5-5-bounce-back-sale/. #LazadaPH55 #LazBounceBack – Rappler.com