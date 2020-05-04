[Editor's note: More and more students are finding it difficult to adjust to online learning. iAcademy shares what they're doing about it in this press release below.]

MANILA, Philippines – iAcademy, through its president, Vanessa Tanco has announced that they are refunding the fees paid by students. This is one of the highest (if not the highest) percentage refunds among the educational institutions in Makati City. They have computed this to be an 8% credit on total third-trimester fees for College students and a 5% credit on the total second-semester fees for Senior High School students, taking into consideration the different start dates and allocation of expenses of each. The total refund cost both cash and credit will amount to about P 11 million equitably distributed according to the aforementioned percentages.

And because Tanco empathizes and understands the struggles of the students and their families in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, they have decided to defer the collection of tuition fees until June 1, 2020.

The administration of iAcademy has been hounded by requests from its students regarding the difficulty in continuing classes via online methods. Some students have been clamoring for mass promotion and suspension of online classes. While the school officials try to understand the difficulties of the students, they have devised means and ways to support the students and give due leniency given the extraordinary situation we are in. To date, they have provided free use of wifi, laptops, and of course, for those who have no means to do online classes, the option of face-to-face learning is given.

While the institution cannot accede to the clamor for mass promotion, Tanco has assured her students that there will be no failing marks. Those who cannot pass requirements will be given an incomplete mark and 1 year to complete the course requirements.

"We would like you to come out of the institution well trained and skilled to perform the specifics of your courses as you join the professional world. We pride ourselves on the quality of our graduates and we would like you to be one of them in this roster. We are an institution of game-changers and we cannot let this most game-changing event lower our guards and standards, we must adjust and keep on going with the smallest compromise to the quality of graduates as possible,” Tanco said.

iAcademy student Patricia Arganoza agrees with Tanco. She addressed other students regarding the matter in a Facebook post. “This is more for the people who want to end the semester. Although we understand how difficult the situation is right now and know it might be harder for some but to us, we value the education we want and need. We went to college to learn and to graduate with more skills and knowledge. Ending the semester doesn’t make sense for the people who actually enjoy going to school and value the classes we take. Everyone is talking about how they want the sem to end but I feel like it isn’t fair if I just keep quiet and not voice out other people’s opinions, too. You don’t speak for everyone’s best interests when you say you want the school to end the current semester. With respect, why would you want the semester to end? It is a genuine question. There were options given to take online classes. If you didn’t like that then wait for the face-to-face classes. It really isn’t that complicated.”

Given the situation, iAcademy is appealing to its student body to support freedom of speech by allowing other students to voice out their opinions without harsh comments or criticisms. – Rappler.com