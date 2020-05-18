[Editor's note: TikTok and Innity's partnership will provide brands more options when it comes to running creative campaigns. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – TikTok, a social app that focuses on short-form mobile video, has extended their strategic partnership with Innity, a leading digital media solutions and marketing technology company as their official reseller from just Malaysia to a total of 22 countries across US, Europe, and Asia.

With more than 800 million monthly average users and 738 million app installs, it was 2019’s most downloaded social app worldwide. Generating $176.9 million in just 2019, TikTok recognized its potential in the market worldwide, and Innity’s years of experience in digital advertising throughout 12 countries lead to the appointment as its official reseller.

Through this partnership, Innity’s clients would be able to reach new markets and engage with audiences across different countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, and many more. With its tremendous growth these years, TikTok has exceeded Twitter and Snapchat in terms of popularity worldwide. The platform, however, is less saturated with ads, allowing brands to stand out more and gain online virality easily.

Moreover, with 60% of users being between 16-24 years old, the platform is dominated by younger users, allowing brands to connect with the Gen Z audience. With Gen Z reportedly having $44 billion buying power, they represent a big opportunity for brands.

TikTok boasts many creative ad formats, such as in-feed video ads, brand takeover, hashtag challenges, branded lenses, and influencers branded content collaboration. Innity assists its clients in making the most out of each ad format and choosing a suitable format based on their campaign objectives. Some of Innity’s clients that have run campaigns on TikTok include Dettol, Maybelline, and SOFY.

“The reseller partnership with TikTok has been rewarding and we are delighted that TikTok has decided to extend the partnership to a total of 22 countries. We are now able to better provide to our clients from different countries and we hope to work with brands in running more TikTok campaigns together in the future,” said Phang Chee Leong, co-founder and CEO of Innity.

To find out more about this partnership, contact Innity at ph.marketing@innity.com. – Rappler.com

