



MANILA, Philippines – How do you jump-start your digital media strategies? What tips do you need to not just deal but thrive post-COVID-19?

In partnership with Rappler, The Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP)'s next Web Wednesdays sessions will hold a panel discussion about these matters on May 27, Wednesday, 6 pm.

Experts include:

Dennis Perez - Media Director for Philippines & E-Commerce Media for SEAA

Lana Macapagal - Business Development Manager of Rakuten

Abhishek Gupta - Managing Director of Mindshare

Tin Amper - Executive Director for Media of The Nielsen Company

The session will be moderated by Bea Lim, Managing Director of TeamAsia.

Here is the list of topics they will discuss:

IMMAP-Nielsen Digital Marketing Strategy Report: Top-line results

Digital Media Strategy: Basic principles

The Rise of Hyperlocal Communities

Tips on how to deal with post-COVID-19 scenarios

#IMMAPWebWednesdays is a webinar series designed to support digital education in the Philippines. Spearheaded by the IMMAP Education Committee, and co-presented by ABS-CBN and the Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), the series aims to spread awareness on the latest digital data, trends, and best practices that can be adapted to different kinds of businesses.

Pushing for Digital Marketing Transformation, each webinar is a live 1-hour session online that features industry experts and leaders discussing a variety of digital matters. Last year, Web Wednesdays, featured different topics guided by four pillars: e-commerce, content marketing, digital media, and analytics.

IMMAP's Web Wednesdays series is free and open to everyone. Click here to register.

- Rappler.com