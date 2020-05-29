[Editor's Note: With the needs and new habits of consumers, Toyota Motor Philippines is regulating its products and services to the changing market. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) continues to deliver ever-better products and services to provide convenience and safety to customers amid the country’s transition to the new normal. TMP’s digital platforms are constantly updated to make information readily available, and more features will be coming soon to meet every customer’s needs anytime and anywhere. TMP will also be offering more options and deals that will make car purchases lighter for customers.

Get updated with the latest Toyota news and advisories

This May 11, TMP launched a dedicated webpage at https://toyota.com.ph/hereforyou which contains regular updates on dealer openings, frequently asked questions, the latest COVID-related news and announcements for customers, and links to assist our customers in any other inquiries they might have. Our Customer Assistance Center is also operational and is accessible at customerassistance@toyota.com.ph for any customer concerns and inquiries.

Check out your dream Toyota at home

While some dealerships are still waiting for their respective local government units to allow the resumption of operations, customers can check out their dream Toyota in the comfort and safety of their homes at https://toyota.com.ph/vehicles. Information such as vehicle specifications and features, price list, and current promos are also available here. For further inquiries on specific models, customers may leave their personal information in the inquiry form and choose their preferred dealer. The virtual showroom will be available soon to provide our customers with the dealership experience in a better digital platform from making inquiries to looking at their preferred vehicles’ exterior and interior without having to leave their homes.

Book your next service appointment anytime, anywhere

As part of dealer measures to ensure everyone’s safety, customers are highly encouraged to set appointments before visiting the dealer to avoid inconvenience. The recently launched MyToyota PH tool makes service appointments easier as TMP’s nationwide dealer network will be implementing a 100% appointment system for vehicle servicing. Each dealer outlet will be managing the appointments to control the number of people in the facility at any given time and properly enforce social distancing. Aside from appointment booking, MyToyota PH is equipped with features that set reminders of the user’s confirmed appointments, make dealer inquiries faster and easier, and make job items and service estimates easily accessible.

More options and deals for when you are ready to purchase your vehicle

TMP values the importance of mobility and acknowledges the challenges that come with the new normal and GCQ. TMP will continue to provide flexible financing schemes, extended payment terms, and payment holiday terms to ensure that car purchase is lighter for our customers. Free services like periodic maintenance, insurance, and BactaKlenz vehicle sanitation will also be available so the customers get more value with their purchase.

Check out https://toyota.com.ph/news/ToyotaAdvisory for updates on advisories and daily dealer reopening schedule. For more Toyota updates, visit www.toyota.com.ph or check out Toyota's official social media pages at ToyotaMotorPhilippines (Facebook and Instagram), and @ToyotaMotorPH (Twitter).