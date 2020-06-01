[Editor's Note: PLDT Enterprise knows the importance of online presence and tools during this time of physical distancing. The leading telecommunications company makes sure to also partner and assist businesses during this transition to a more digitally focused world. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – The world has felt the negative effect of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the economy and society at large, pushing organizations and businesses to adapt to new ways of operating in order to survive.

The difficulties brought about by the global pandemic challenged the business climate: some businesses faced bankruptcy risks while most businesses halted operations completely. Other businesses, however, were able to persist as they shifted towards online and digital.

Technology has become a critical tool for businesses wishing to thrive during and after the pandemic. PLDT Enterprise—the b2b arm of the Philippines’ leading ICT and digital services provider—aims to support businesses in this endeavor with its latest strategic thrust.

"We at PLDT Enterprise stand with all the organizations in the private and public sector. As an ICT provider, we place it upon ourselves to help businesses rediscover and reinvent themselves using technology,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

PLDT Enterprise welcomes the starting point of a new age for business where digital adoption becomes key. In order to operate under the ‘new normal,’ enterprises have to invest in digital technologies that would strengthen their business resilience and enable them to mitigate disruptions in the future.

"When the quarantine gets lifted, there is simply no way that our lives will resume as if this had never happened. Businesses can never return back to business as usual, and they will definitely need to assume new ways of working and connecting to their customers," Hernandez added.

One of the disruptions brought about by COVID-19 was the recalibration of business models among organizations. For instance, digital learning has now been put into the mainstream, brick-and-mortar businesses were forced to adopt e-commerce platforms, and multiple other industries sought to provide contactless transactions. And PLDT Enterprise intends to support more businesses in these digital transformation initiatives with its wide range of fixed, wireless, and ICT solutions.

"Our ultimate goal at PLDT Enterprise to make a positive impact on every single business. And we wish to do that by providing the information and communications technology requirements of businesses across industries that will enable them to become more resilient and prepared for any other future disruption," Hernandez said.

PLDT Enterprise is currently strengthening its fiber solution for businesses and is coming up with more tailor-fit digital solutions to ensure their continued operations while at home.

And with the 'new normal' requiring heavy reliance on technology, businesses will need to start investing and digitizing their business processes and assets. Moving forward, they can offload to data centers and cloud-based services of PLDT Enterprise so they can focus on their core business. “They say recover, rebuild. No! We say rediscover, reinvent! And technology is the enabler,” Hernandez said.

Furthermore, Hernandez stressed the importance of shaping a new ecosystem of business which he identifies essential for national development after the global pandemic. “When industries embrace digital adoption, we can create a resilient ecosystem where all of us synergize our capabilities to yield business outcomes that are far greater than what each of us could have achieved. Today marks that beginning. Let’s step into a New Day. Every day is a New Day!” Hernandez concluded.

To learn more, visit pldtenterprise.com. – Rappler.com