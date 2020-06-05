MANILA, Philippines – Have you been turning to online shopping to beat boredom and cabin fever during the lockdown? You’re not alone. Even with Metro Manila easing into general community quarantine, nothing beats the escape and entertainment online shopping provides.

To continue providing Filipinos’ evolving shopping needs, Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan is launching the 6.6 Super Flash Sale.

From May 18 to June 6, 2020, you can score home appliances, fitness items, and personal care products for as low as P6. No minimum amount required for free shipping.

Want to know exactly what you can buy? Here are the top 10 deals you can grab from the flash sale:

20,000 mAh fast-charging power bank

These days, it pays to be constantly prepared. Popcorn C12’s fast-charging power bank has a capacity of 20,000 mAh that can ensure that your mobile phone will never run out of battery. It also has two outlets so you can charge two devices simultaneously.

Fast-charging magnetic cable

What’s a fast-charging power bank without a fast-charging cable? You can use this with Apple Lightning, Type C, and micro connectors. Since it’s magnetic, it’s safer and easier to plug in and charge your phone even when you’re driving.

HDMI TV projector cable

Calling all movie and game lovers! This HDMI TV projector cable works not just with TVs, but as well as with monitors and projectors so you can watch all the movies and play all the games you like. It comes with Apple lightning and Android Type C connectors.

1 TB Seagate external hard drive

Need extra storage for your data? This Seagate external hard drive can store up to 1 TB. It works with both Mac and Windows operating systems. As a brand, Seagate is known to make the most reliable hard drives.

Tigernu anti-theft laptop bag

This anti-theft laptop bag is splash-proof, has multi-pockets, and can carry a 15.6 inch-laptop. Its S-shaped shoulder strap design helps protect the spine.

The Platinum Junior Lite KS-5 DVD Karaoke

Sing to your heart’s content with this karaoke system. It has more than 11,000 songs and comes with a free wired microphone.

8 pieces of chalkboard stickers for kitchen jars

Those who have ventured into cooking during the quarantine period and those who just simply love organizing stuff will appreciate these sticker labels. Since it’s a chalkboard, you can erase the writings and reuse it over and over.

3 in 1 tassel shoulder bag

Crazy about bags? This tassel shoulder bag that’s made with patent leather comes with a wristlet and a cardholder.

2 in 1 plastic sprinkler nozzle for potted plants

A must-have for all plantitos and plantitas. Instead of throwing out your used plastic water bottle, you can now use it as a waterer for your potted plants using this nozzle. The cap diameter is about 2.8 centimeters which fit most beverage bottles.

10g chia seeds

Self-care includes proper nutrition. This superfood is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. You can add it to your smoothies, yogurts, or oatmeal.

So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars, set an alarm, and make sure you have a good internet connection because once the clock strikes 12 on June 6, you can already redeem these deals every 10 minutes. Free shipping with no minimum purchase required. Happy shopping! – Rappler.com