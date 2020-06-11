[Editor’s note: PLDT Enterprise partnered with Salesforce, Vlocity, and Capgemini to help support business as they pivot towards digital. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT Inc., through its Enterprise Business Group, launched a multi-million dollar digital transformation program aimed at improving service delivery, employee engagement, and operational efficiency to better cater to their customers’ needs. As the group continues to fortify offers for enterprises looking to pivot towards digital, they likewise improve on their own digital transformation endeavors.

PLDT will be undertaking the initiative in partnership with three global tech leaders—Salesforce, Vlocity (a Salesforce Company), and Capgemini. The transformation program will kick off with the migration of its customer relationship management platform to Salesforce—fortified by Einstein, its artificial intelligence (AI) capability. Such a feature aims to help curate a customized end-to-end customer journey, improving every engagement PLDT will have with its clients.

“We at PLDT and Smart are glad to be partnering with global technology leaders who share in the business philosophy of putting the customer at the center of our services. I am confident that by enabling our employees with capabilities powered by Salesforce, Vlocity, and Capgemini, we will be able to enrich the relationships we share with our customers,” said Smart Communications, Inc. President & CEO and PLDT, Inc. Chief Revenue Officer Al Panlilio.

"At PLDT Enterprise, our focus has always been to make a positive impact on our customers and this has become all the more true in light of the current landscape of business we’re in. With this transformation program, we are not only allowing our customers to embrace the call to become more digital, we, ourselves, are espousing the importance of digital transformation in elevating service delivery,” said ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups Jovy Hernandez.

“This is precisely why we empower our people with the continued evolution and transformation of our systems,” he added.

PLDT’s new platform is further strengthened with industry-specific applications from Vlocity built 100% natively on Salesforce—providing PLDT with a streamlined enterprise product catalog, digital CPQ, contract and order management solutions, and digital commerce.

“PLDT shares a similar obsession with customers as Salesforce,” said Renzo Taal, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia at Salesforce. “In this customer-centric approach to digital transformation, PLDT Enterprise will be able to use Salesforce to innovate with AI, and connect with their customers in a whole new way.”

“We are proud to partner with PLDT, Salesforce, and Capgemini to deliver one of Asia's most strategic digital transformation programs," said Dan Ford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Communications & Media at Vlocity. “When deployed together with Salesforce, Vlocity Communications software applications will help PLDT Enterprise more quickly launch innovative fixed-line connectivity, wireless and ICT solutions to market, and serve its customers with unparalleled agility."

Leading the implementation is none other than Capgemini, who will make the digital operations model sustainable for PLDT. The global consulting leader has helped identify a roadmap to make the platform transition as efficient as possible—championing for the organization’s holistic transformation of people, processes and technology.

Capgemini’s Managing Director in Southeast Asia, Gaurav Modi, highlighted that the systems and processes implemented for the program were designed in fulfillment of PLDT Enterprise’s commitment to make a difference in the Philippine enterprise market. “We are very pleased that PLDT has chosen Capgemini as its long-term partner to shape and deliver its digital transformation program. This partnership will empower PLDT’s digital vision, ensure smooth operations, and increased competitiveness while enabling innovative, digital experiences for the customer,” said Gaurav Modi.

“With over 30 years’ experience in the telecom sector, Capgemini’s team is uniquely placed to support PLDT’s digital transformation program which will enable one of the leading telecommunications groups in Asia to deliver value at speed and at scale for both its customers and its businesses,” he added.

Upon completion of the program, PLDT Enterprise’s system architecture will consolidate all customer needs onto a single platform—enabling employees and customers alike. With improved processes, the program will prompt the acceleration of digital transformation and adoption for the Philippine enterprise market—allowing PLDT Enterprise to stay true to its vision of making a positive impact on every single business. – Rappler.com