

[Editor's note: vivo is set to introduce its newest V19 Neo phone – which boasts power night time capabilities – alongside its newest global endorsers in a special all-digital event on June 13, Saturday, 5:30 pm. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – vivo is excited to officially unveil the new V19 Neo to the Philippine market. Not only will the phone boast unique features – with a reported 5-camera design and others that will let users to "ignite the night" – but it will also welcome the brand's newest global endorsers.

The global technology company will be introducing the V19 Neo via the brand’s first-ever, all-digital local launch live-streamed on June 13, Saturday, 5:30 pm on its Facebook page.

Aside from its 48MP AI quad camera and 32MP front camera, the latest flagship smartphone in the V series lets users celebrate their nighttime passions with its "super night selfie" and "super night photography" features.

The online event will also set the stage for the introduction of vivo’s latest brand ambassadors—a globally-successful Indie pop band whose attitude personifies the ‘ignite the night’ characteristics of V19 Neo.

The V19 Neo also offers a new viewing experience courtesy of a Super AMOLED Ultra O Screen, which also houses the in-display front camera and fingerprint scanning technology. It also has an 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 AIE processor powered by a dual-engine fast-charging 4500mAh battery.

vivo is also expected to fire up nighttime passions among the audience as it gives away three (3) V19 handsets to lucky viewers who will join an online contest. The audience can also participate in live digital polling that asks them what they like most about the event and the V19 Neo.

During the event, tech gurus and bloggers will also weigh in on discussions about the technical functions and lifestyle-driven features of the V19 Neo, which comes in a glossy finished body in Admiral Blue and Crystal White colorways.

Tune in to vivo’s Facebook page on June 13, Tuesday, 5:30 pm - Rappler.com