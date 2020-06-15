[Editor's note: Pre-orders of vivo's latest flagship phone, the V19 Neo, will come with premium noise-cancelling earbuds and a 6-month extended phone warranty. The promo will run from June 13 to 19. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Smartphone enthusiasts wanting to pursue their passions and "ignite the night" are in for an exciting experience when they pre-order the vivo V19 Neo, online and in stores nationwide.

From June 13 to 19, customers who order the V19 Neo for P17,999 will get a P4,599-worth limited-edition gift of wireless premium noise-canceling earbuds and 6 months extended phone warranty. The freebie bundle package is exclusively available at vivo flagship stores in Shopee and Lazada until supplies last.

Meanwhile, those who will place an advance order on the V19 Neo at participating vivo concept stores nationwide will score a P3,000-worth limited-edition gift of wireless premium noise-canceling earphones and 6 months extended phone warranty.

The V19 Neo has a 5-camera design that includes a 48MP AI quad camera and 32MP front camera. It has the Super Night Mode and Super Night Selfie features that are perfect for those who want to enjoy and share their nighttime passions through photography.

A 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen offers a new viewing experience as it accommodates the in-display front camera and fingerprint scanning technology.

The V19 Neo is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE and has an 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It is powered by a 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 4500mAh battery in the V19, and a dual-engine fast-charging 4500mAh battery in the V19 Neo.

Available in Admiral Blue and Crystal White themed colorways, the V19 Neo will be available starting June 13. To pre-order the latest flagship handset today, visit the official vivo Lazada and Shopee online stores. See posters and print ads for more details. - Rappler.com