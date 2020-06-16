[Editor's note: Smart kicks off pre-orders for the Huawei P40 Series until June 21. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Mobile services provider Smart Communications is now accepting pre-orders for the much-anticipated Huawei P40 Series at Smart Stores nationwide and on the Smart Online Store until June 21.

Smart offers the Huawei P40 Pro with lower monthly cash-outs so it’s now so much easier for customers to get this groundbreaking device. They’re also offering discounted rates for subscribers who are renewing their postpaid plans.

Get the Huawei P40 Pro at Php2,899 per month (with a down payment of Php9,300 for the device) and the Huawei P40 at Php2,399 per month (with a down payment of Php4,210 for the device).

These are both under the data-packed Smart Signature Plan L, inclusive of monthly 15GB open access data; Unli AnyNet Texts; Unli On-net Calls; and 150 minutes of AnyNet Calls, under a 24-month contract.

Freebies worth up to P13,990

As a special treat, customers with approved pre-orders will also get exclusive Huawei freebies worth up to P13,990. Subscribers with approved Huawei P40 Pro pre-orders will get Freebuds 3 and Talkband B3 Lite, while those with approved Huawei P40 pre-orders will get Band 4 and Talkband B3 Lite.

Designed to revolutionize mobile experience, the Huawei P40 Series promises visionary performance with the cutting-edge speed and power of its Kirin 990 5G Chipset, which supports multitasking across different apps.

The Huawei P40 Series also lets users enjoy visionary photography with its advanced Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera system, which captures life’s most beautiful moments effortlessly. The Huawei P40 Pro comes with a powerful Ultra Wide Cine Camera and ToF Camera alongside 50x SuperSensing Zoom, while the Huawei P40 delivers stunning images with ultra wide-angle, wide-angle, and telephoto lenses.

Huawei’s latest flagship smartphones also sport a visionary design with its Quad-Curve Overflow Display so users can enjoy an immersive view over the entire fluid screen as they browse websites and apps, view photos, stream videos, and play mobile games.

Moreover, these devices are powered by Huawei Mobile Services, a set of applications and services providing many advanced features like Huawei ID, push notifications, payments, and other services from Huawei for its device ecosystem. Huawei also offers a wide range of global and local apps on AppGallery, Huawei’s official app marketplace, featuring 18 different categories of apps covering games, education, lifestyle, daily essential, fashion, and more.

‘Simple. Smart Ako.’

The Huawei P40 Series is the latest addition to Smart’s portfolio of innovative devices as the company continues to bring about simple solutions and amazing experiences to Filipinos – a commitment reflected in its ‘Simple, Smart Ako’ campaign.

Smart's innovative products and services are powered by the Philippines’ fastest mobile data network, as recognized by the third-party mobile analytics firms.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, cited Smart as The Philippines’ Speedtest Awards Winner for mobile network speed during Q1-Q4 2019. To win this award, Smart achieved a Speed Score™ of 17.40, with average speeds of 19.62 Mbps for download, and 9.45 Mbps for upload.

On the other hand, Opensignal*, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report* for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of the competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.

Be among the first to experience Huawei’s latest flagship smartphones by pre-ordering at the nearest Smart Store, or online.– Rappler.com

*Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Nov 1 – Jan 29, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Inc.