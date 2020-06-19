



[Editor's note: Starting June 20, the vivo V19 Neo, can now be purchased at in stores nationwide, and online via Lazada and Shopee. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – The V19 Neo, vivo’s latest flagship smartphone in its mid-range V series, will officially be available in the local market starting June 20.

Young and fashion-savvy consumers who want to get their hands on the stylish selfie smartphone can buy the V19 Neo for only P17,999 at authorized vivo stores nationwide.

The smartphone which brings together extraordinary selfie capabilities and cutting-edge technology is also available online on Shopee and Lazada.

The V19 Neo has a 5-camera design that includes a 48MP AI quad camera and 32MP front camera. It has Super Night Mode and Super Night Selfie features that capture stunning photos even in low-light conditions. These enable users to ignite the night, enjoying and sharing their nighttime passions through photography.

A 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen also offers a new viewing experience while accommodating the in-display front camera and fingerprint scanning technology.

Available in Admiral Blue and Crystal White themed colorways, the V19 Neo has 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE, powered by a dual-engine fast-charging 4500mAh battery.

To know more about the vivo V19 Neo, click here. - Rappler.com