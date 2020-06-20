[Editor's note: Smart responds to the call for nation-building in light of the pandemic by providing fast and free public Wi-Fi service across major COVID-19 facilities, hospitals, and thoroughfares. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – In response to the pandemic, PLDT and Smart continue to drive solutions to streamline operations and enable customers with the means to stay connected—whether it be for personal or professional use. Among solutions with the most aggressive deployment and take-up rate is the group’s fast and free Smart WiFi service.

As the only Filipino company that is part of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), PLDT-Smart underscores its commitment to enable a greater majority with access to public Wi-Fi for this year’s celebration of #WorldWiFiDay happening on June 20. Moreover, initiatives to power COVID-19 facilities and key offices also fall in line with the WBA’s call for members to ensure the deployment of public Wi-Fi for the underserved and unconnected.

“Since its launch, our Smart WiFi service has always been a tool that was designed to connect, inform, and educate users. We are grateful to both the customers that have trusted us with deploying the service to their sites, as well as the WBA who has given even more purpose to our mission,” said SVP & Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups and ePLDT President & CEO Jovy Hernandez.

“Wi-Fi is arguably the most ground-breaking wireless technology of our time. From the first public Wi-Fi hotspots in the early 2000s which enabled radically increased productivity on the move, through to the role Wi-Fi has in today’s pandemic environment. #WorldWiFiDay was created with the aim of allowing participants of both the public and private sectors to recognize the role of Wi-Fi in bridging a digital divide. Such thrust could not be any more apt than it is today,” said Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the WBA. “It is with the support of our member companies such as the PLDT-Smart group that we can ensure we are able to deliver on this mission,” he concluded.

With Smart being the Philippines’ fastest wireless network, it provides users with speeds of up to 1 Gbps across sites—enabling frontline agencies and workers to enjoy super-speed connectivity like never before.

“We have improved our wireless network in an unprecedented manner in the last three months and we will continue to do so given the increased demand for free connectivity during this time. We look forward to seeing how such improvements will further fortify our Smart WiFi network—ultimately allowing our end users with the means for them to stay in touch with their loved ones,” said SVP & Head of Consumer Wireless Business Jane Basas of the service.

Among hospitals that service is available in are Asian Hospital, Philippine Orthopedic Hospital, De Los Santos Medical Center, Marikina Valley Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Dr. Jesus M. Delgado Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Chinese General Hospital, Pasay General Hospital, Novaliches District Hospital, Bacoor Doctors Medical Center, Lipa Medix Hospital, Emilio Aguinaldo Medical Center, Cavite Medical Center, Ospital ng Cabuyao, Ospital ng Imus, Municipal Health Office of Carmona, St. Frances Cabrini Medical Center, San Antonio Medical Center of Lipa, Lipa City District Hospital, Central Luzon Doctor's Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital of Malolos, Bulacan Medical Center, Cebu Doctors University, Doctors Hospital Bacolod, Bacolod Adventist Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center, City Government of Mandaue - City Hospital, Adventist Hospital, Ramiro Community Hospital, City Government of Tacloban - City Hospital, Capiz Emmanuel Hospital, Iloilo Mission Hospital, The Health Centrum Hospital, Davao Doctors Hospital, West Metro Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Hospital, The Medical Plaza 1, The Medical Plaza 2, Sta. Ana Medical Building, Mayor Hilarion Ramiro Medical Center, and the Adventist Medical Center.

The service has also been deployed across major COVID-19 facilities such as the Department of Public Works and Highways mega quarantine site in Bulacan, The Rizal Stadium, Philippine International Convention Center, World Trade Center, the facilities in Clark City in Tarlac, and the Philippine Army Gymnasium in Taguig, as well as in La Salle Greenhills in Mandaluyong City and Far Eastern University in Alabang, Muntinlupa, which also house COVID-19 frontliners from nearby hospitals.

Smart WiFi connectivity is also available in provincial capitols as well as city and municipal halls across the country, which are being used as a base of operations for local government logistics, transportation and relief, as well as in hospitals, supermarkets and convenience stores.

Likewise, as the coming school year fast approaches, Smart WiFi also continues to target both private and public institutions—equipping teachers and educators with the means to better conduct e-Learning and blended learning.

“We at PLDT and Smart have always aimed to put the customer at the center of everything we do. As we celebrate World Wi-Fi day, we are honored to be able to take part in endeavors that allow us to deploy technologies that will be of most benefit for society today,” said Smart President & CEO and PLDT Chief Revenue Officer Al S. Panlilio. – Rappler.com