MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos enjoy being connected with friends and loved ones, and this comes alive with their passion to create and share content online.

This is why YouTube and mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. have teamed up to bring Creator Camp LIVE. This is a series of online events and workshops where established and aspiring YouTube creators can learn from the broader YouTube community, industry experts, and leading content creators on how to pivot and be effective in the time disrupted by the pandemic. Some of the lessons include relevant and resourceful content, meaningful collaborations, creator well-being, and building a strong brand.

The series, which will start on June 25, Saturday, will feature influential Filipino vloggers Erwan Heussaff, Wil Dasovich, and Alodia Gosiengfiao to impart their valuable insights on adapting to the challenging times and the changing digital ecosystem as content creators.

Here are the dates to remember:

Episode 1 on June 25 (3-4 pm): Power of Community with Wil Dasovich

Episode 2 on July 10 (3-4 pm): Building a Strong Brand with Alodia Gosiengfiao

Episode 3 on July 24 (3-4 pm): The Relevance of Content Creators with Erwan Heussaff

Participating in Creator Camp LIVE is easy and simple: content creators and netizens only need to tune into Smart Communications on YouTube.

“Creator Camp LIVE is YouTube’s commitment to helping our creators thrive during these uncertain times. We first launched the program in December 2019 in Cebu with a goal of empowering creators outside Luzon through a series of face-to-face workshops. When the pandemic started, not only did we make the program digital-first, but we reshaped it to be more timely to include topics such as content resourcefulness and relevance, well-being, and building meaningful partnerships. We hope that through Creator Camp LIVE together with Smart, we continue to empower the Filipino creator community with resources, opportunities, and content that matter to them,” said Marc Lefkowitz, Head of YouTube Creator and Artist Development, APAC.

"Creator Camp LIVE is a valuable learning platform for aspiring vloggers and content creators, especially during these challenging times. This program is very much aligned with our commitment to bring meaningful connections made simple to Filipinos so they can pursue their passions," said Jane Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Live Giga for online videos

Whether you are a budding vlogger and content creator, or someone who loves watching the latest trending videos and making your own version, you can rely on Smart GIGA promos that are specially designed to cater to different passions. Smart GIGA promos come in perfectly-packaged open access gigs for various passion gigs, such as music, videos, games, and work.

Smart is able to bring all these simple solutions and amazing experiences to Filipinos on the back of the country’s fastest mobile data network, as recognized by global internet testing firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.

