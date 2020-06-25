[Editor's Note: Along with the changing times, CDO announces a new look to show their dedication to keep up with modern Filipino households. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – The year 2020 made Filipinos face a lot of changes – in terms of personal habits, routines, and even their working environment. As food company CDO celebrates its 45th year of serving millions of Filipino families with its signature home-style products such as Funtastyk Tocino, Karne Norte, Highlands, San Marino, and Danes among many others – they’re also introducing a brand-new identity to welcome a new audience.

Along with the brand's new look is their long-standing standing promise that has stayed true to what the brand is about – preserving freshness and flavor in food so that anyone can bring home delicious meals that are affordable and easy to prepare. The changing times have kept Filipino families from sharing mealtimes together. CDO’s tagline, ‘Food That Brings You Home’, is a testament to their mission of bringing these families home with the authentic taste of their home-style meals.

In the past few decades, CDO has successfully championed quality mealtimes that have fostered great relationships among Filipino families. As a result, millions have come to choose CDO’s trusted-quality for their food.

CDO’s new look is intended to adapt its founding vision to the needs of people who prepare our meals every day. It’s a celebration of an intrinsic aspiration to bring home-style meals to our table. The refreshed identity is a product of the collaboration between CDO and its partner agencies, ASPAC, PINO and Flying Fish Lab. The brand mark made by PINO, captures CDO’s genuine narrative of championing mealtimes through modernized forms and elements from the original brand silhouette. The warm colors represent the brand’s warm motherly personality, while the spoon and fork surrounding the brand name highlights the importance of mealtimes and shows how the brand embracing their current customers, while also welcoming and inviting new customers to the table. As CDO embraces a new decade, we can expect that one thing to stay the same: the true taste of home that we all love.

We all know by now how it all started from humble beginnings. From operating in their family kitchen, the Ong household eventually turned their residential lot into a small meat processing plant in the ’70s. The company was initially registered as CDO Food Products in 1975 and was later changed into Foodsphere Inc. in 1981. Since then, it has become the flagship brand for a wide array of processed meat products millions of Filipino families now enjoy.

Over the past decades, this homegrown business has expanded into one of the biggest Filipino enterprises in the food industry. This wouldn’t have been made possible if it weren’t for the combined dedication of Ma’am Cora, her husband, the late Jose “Pepe” Ong, and the rest of her family in fulfilling their vision for the brand. It started from pure love of cooking and is driven by an empowered spirit to serve the nation with the trusted quality of CDO for many more years to come.

