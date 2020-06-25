[Editor's note: The COVID-19 pandemic has led Heart Evangelista to realize how much her family means to her. She talks about memories with her dad growing up, creative endeavors, and her bonding moments with her dad this quarantine over Coca-Cola. Below is the press release.]

Many know multi-faceted actor, visual artist, entrepreneur, fashionista, and First Lady of Sorsogon, Heart Evangelista. While she lately hasn’t appeared in a television series, she remains a highly visible presence on social media. These days, during the quarantine, Heart has been making herself busy with art projects such as preserving flowers, painting, and promoting her advocacy of animal rescue and pet adoption – what with her super cute aspins (asong Pinoy).

Like many, the global pandemic has also led Heart to realize that it’s truly her family that matters the most.

From a close-knit clan, led by patriarch Rey Ongpauco, food plays a big role in their lives, not just as renowned restaurateurs but as self-proclaimed foodies. For the Ongpaucos, mealtimes at home are always an enjoyable affair, where good food, lots of laughter, and heartfelt conversations are shared over a refreshing glass of Coca-Cola. More so now, when there is so much more time to make treasured memories together at home.

“Nothing feels better than talking about special moments made at home,” Heart shares in an Instagram post. “Food has always been a big part of our family growing up, so it was what reconnected us...conversations that reminded us of what it was like back in the day.”

Indeed, for so many years now and across numerous generations, Coca-Cola has been very much a part of Filipino families. It has long been a staple during mealtime and special gatherings, complementing our favorite dishes. And as we find ourselves confined to our homes these days, Coca-Cola truly adds to the spirit of family togetherness, where happy times and stronger bonds are further nurtured.

For the Ongpauco family, where food and Coca-Cola are a big part of their lives, they have many stories to share. “Kusina namin sa dati naming bahay doon talaga yung focal point,” Heart said. “Parang yun talaga yung stage ng bahay namin.”

Daddy Rey recalls quite vividly how he first took notice of Heart’s inclination towards acting and performing, which manifested at an early age. “Noong bata pa si Heart, talagang mahilig na siya umarte,” he said. “Nagtayo ako ng restaurant, Singing Cooks and Waiters, tapos nagugulat na lang ako na lumalabas na lang at sumasama na siya sa mga kumakanta.”

Recalling her childhood years with fondness, Heart remembers that, “It’s either we lived on top of the restaurant or after school we would go to the restaurant. It really was what we were exposed to at a young age.”

As the head of the family, Heart said that Daddy Rey expressed his love best through his cooking, with legendary kitchen skills. “He wasn’t the type who was super malambing, but with his cooking, that’s how he would show that he really loves us.”

Some years back, however, Heart had a much-publicized rift with her family, which sadly became fodder for the press. Heart admits that during that period, she really felt a void in her life because having a solid family really mattered to her. Thankfully, time has healed all wounds, and they’ve never been closer as father and daughter, creating even more delightful memories together.

“We just started out like before – I was like a little girl again. We just get each other so much now,” she said. “That’s why now, we really make sure, kahit video call, every day, lagi kaming naguusap.”

For his part, Daddy Rey said fathers will really do anything for their child, no matter how tough it may be. “Kung ama ka, hangga’t maari lang sa ‘yo na tumira yung bata habang buhay,” he expressed. “Siyempre kapag anak mo na humihingi sa ‘yo, hindi mo matatanggihan. Kahit nahihirapan ka, gagawin mo.”

Through it all, one thing that Heart cannot stress enough is how one should never take your family, your loved ones, for granted. And that every instant shared with them are occasions to be treasured – sweet moments like those spent during mealtime at home.

“It’s really important that you spend time with your family and create lots and lots of memories,” she said. “We’re all just passing through this world. Yun din naman yung madadala natin at the end of the day, yoong totoong kayamanan sa buhay – it’s family and moments.”

- Rappler.com