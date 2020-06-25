

[Editor's note: With the topic "How Effective Are Your Digital Campaigns? Dealing with Your Brand's Analytics," IMMAP's free webinar series #WebWednesdays returns this July 1, 6 pm. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – The webinar series by the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) and Certified Digital Marketer (CDM) will be returning this July 1. And it will be talking about digital campaigns and how to measure their effectiveness.

Get yourself acquainted with the analytics that is available to you and your organization. Learn how to make sense of your analytics and utilize it to improve your business strategy. Three experts from the field of analytics will be joining the session: Rezza Custodio-Soriano of Cobena Business Analytics & Strategy, Inc., Geia Lopez of Google Philippines, and Jonas de los Reyes of Metrobank.

Rezza is the Chief Digital Officer of COBENA Business Analytics & Strategy, Inc. Cobena is a consulting firm specializing in data science and management that has a client base of internationally-recognized organizations such as Nestle, GLOBE Telecom, McDonald's, and more.

Geia is the Principal Industry Analyst of Google Philippines. She marries her love for data and storytelling and helps companies in building digital strategies. She also assists the country's biggest brands and agencies in turning data into actionable insights.

Lastly, Jonas is the Vice President, Head of Digital Marketing, and Omnichannel Design of the Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company (Metrobank). He leads the bank's furlough into digital marketing excellence and digital transformation.

Don't miss this data-packed session on July 1, 6 pm. You can register here.

- Rappler.com