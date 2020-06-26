[Editor's note: Do you have family or friends working as frontliners? Share their story and you could win them a staycation package at Resorts World Manila. Below is the press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – This June, as the country commemorates the Philippine Independence and the life of our national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, Resorts World Manila (RWM) also celebrates National Frontliners Month. As a salute to our new breed heroes, RWM is dedicating a whole month of exciting deals and offers for them.

Show your appreciation for your frontliner family and friends and get a chance to win them the break they deserve via the Who’s Your Frontliner Hero contest. Share their story on Facebook with the hashtag #FrontlinersMonth and fill up a registration form at rwmanila.com/frontlinersmonth to submit your nominations. 12 frontliners will win a 3D/2N staycation package at Resorts World Manila.

Alternatively, RWM partner hotels prepared special staycations and dining packages for frontliners who are looking to unwind and relax.

Belmont Hotel Manila and Savoy Hotel Manila offer overnight accommodations with breakfast for two and additional dining credits worth Php1,000 for only Php4,700 nett. Meanwhile, Holiday Inn Express Manila’s overnight stay in a Superior Room with breakfast for two is priced at Php3,500 nett.

RWM’s international hotel brands also offer luxurious packages for frontliners. Marriott Hotel Manila’s package includes an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room with Php2,000 worth of dining credits and a special gift for rates starting at Php6,888++.

Over at the Grand Wing, overnight stay in the Hilton Manila guest room inclusive of a special gift and a luxurious bath experience with either breakfast and lunch or dinner for two starts at Php7,100++. Meanwhile, Sheraton Manila Hotel offers an overnight stay in a Deluxe room with Php2,000 dining credits and a special gift for rates starting from Php7,888++. Discounts on all to-go items in Sheraton’s S Kitchen and Oori are also available from June 1 to August 29.

For choice of Japanese dining at the comforts of your home, Hotel Okura Manila offers a special 20% discount on ala carte menu orders at the Yamazato restaurant for a minimum purchase of Php5,000 from June 15 to August 31.

Frontliners on the go can also avail of 15% discounts on their Delishvery orders.

To know more about the Frontliners Month, visit www.rwmanila.com or follow RWM’s official social media accounts, @rwmanila on Facebook and Twitter, and @resortsworldmanila on Instagram. – Rappler.com