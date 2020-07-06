[Editor's note: With most businesses now going digital to stay afloat, PLDT Enterprise is offering stimulus bundles to help MSMEs kickstart or reboot their businesses. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT Enterprise, the Business-to-Business (b2b) arm of the country’s leading ICT and digital services provider, introduces a solutions bundle designed to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) get their businesses back on track.

Recognizing that businesses have different digital priorities, PLDT Enterprise designed the said package with flexibility to allow MSMEs to build upon their requirements by offering reliable business and connectivity solutions and selecting add-on services best suited to shift their operations to digital—all with first three months of use for free.

The bundles are founded on connectivity solutions that feature PLDT Enterprise’s newest fiber broadband service BEYOND FIBER and wireless broadband Smart BizLTE 1899.

“We at PLDT Enterprise have always aimed to make a positive impact on every single business. With our current situation posing much financial pressure on MSMEs, we have endeavored to design a customizable solution that goes beyond basic connectivity to enable them to kickstart their operations while striving for financial recovery,” said ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head of PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups Jovy Hernandez.

With businesses having varied needs beyond data access, the offer comes with an array of add-on solution options to choose from ranging from software, hardware, and services. PayMaya, Cyber Security, and digital collaboration tools are just some of the few tools offered under this package to help MSMEs build an online presence, accept online payments, improve productivity and collaboration, and enhance operations. The overall cost of the bundle will differ, depending on the add-ons selected by customers.

The business bundle stimulus offer for MSMEs is available for a limited period and is set to include even more solutions in the months to come, to cater to a wider array of business needs in support of the growing needs of MSMEs as they expand their operations.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has signified their support for the initiative, encouraging MSMEs to avail of the package to jumpstart business activity.

“Our MSMEs make up the largest portion of business today. With the effects of the pandemic slowing down business activity, members of the private and public sectors must come together to look for novel ways to stimulate business activity,” said DTI Secretary Mon Lopez.

“We support PLDT Enterprise in their initiatives to enable the local MSME market with their stimulus program. Indeed, business models and operations have changed and will continue to do so as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We laud PLDT for stepping up in assisting MSMEs successfully pivot towards digital without causing financial strain,” DTI Assistant Secretary Jean Pacheco added.

To learn more about how you can avail of this exclusive offer, visit http://pldtenterprise.com or contact your relationship manager. – Rappler.com

NOTE: The wireless broadband Smart BizLTE 1899 offer will be valid only for the month of July.