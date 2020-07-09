[Editor’s Note: Lazada is hosting its mid-year Bounce Back Sale featuring brands such as Gingersnaps, Executive Optical, Devant, and Nespresso. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – Starting from midnight of July 15, leading online lifestyle destination, Lazada, will hold its massive one-day Mid-Year Bounce Back Sale. Enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend with a wide array of discounts by the newest and biggest local brands on board.

Biggest local brands now on Lazada

Since the enhanced community quarantine period started, multiple brick-and-mortar businesses pivoted sales to digital channels making it easier for consumers to shop their favorite brands in the comfort of their own homes and at even discounted prices with Lazada’s biggest bounce back sale.

Known local food corporations such as Universal Robina Corporation, and NutriAsia, as well as personal care and food company Splash Personal Care have joined Lazada so you can purchase your favorite snacks and daily essentials without leaving your homes.

Missing your go-to dishes from your favorite restaurants? You can now order frozen and ready-to-eat best-selling dishes on Lazada! Premium assortment from restaurant chains such as 8cuts burger, Din Tai Fung, and Manam is now available through Moment the Grocer; house name brands such as Potato Corner, Tous les Jours, and Robina Farms can also be availed from Kitchen Mark’s; frozen products from Swift, Argentina, and Shakeys can be purchased from Swift store on Lazada; and marinated meat from local brand Mekeni Food Corporation. You can also have your favorite artisan ice cream from Mad Mark’s delivered straight to your doorstep.

You can also get a hold of your prescription glasses and eyewear needs from the largest optical shop chain in the country, Executive Optical. Your favorite local brand Gingersnaps is also on Lazada if your kid needs some wardrobe updating.

International brands to look out for

Besides local brands, renowned international brands have also chosen to join Lazada! For your fashion needs, Forever21 has recently launched on the platform. Don’t forget to also bag the ever-versatile sandals from Birkenstock, and cop your athleisure wear from Champion.

Is it time to upgrade your appliances at home? Shop for Smart TVs and LED TVs from Devant, kitchen appliances from heritage brand La Germania. Enhance your coffee experience with modern coffee machines from Nespresso. Lenovo Mobile is also now on Lazada for your smartphone needs.

See now, Buy now: Exclusive deals on LazLive

Get the best deals when you tune in to the 15-hour live stream session on July 15 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 PM. This non-stop shopping marathon will be hosted by our Laz Get Famous winners: Jae Miranda who’ll be sharing the best Electronic deals, Bianca Jacinto for Groceries and Home essentials, Neil Feranil to talk about General Merchandise deals, Charlotte Ferguson who’ll be sharing Health & Beauty as well as Personal Care items, and Phoebe Real for the best Fashion deals.

Snag your favorite deals from your favorite brands by visiting Lazada.com.ph, https://www.facebook.com/LazadaPhilippines, instagram.com/lazadaph/ and https://twitter.com/LazadaPH. – Rappler.com