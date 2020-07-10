[Editor's Note: By slashing the price of the Smart Bro Prepaid LTE Pocket WiFi, Smart Communications, Inc. continues its mission to make the digital space as accessible to Filipinos as possible. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – What many call the "new normal" has shifted many of our activities online, and this has made mobile internet more crucial for those working from home or on the go, taking online classes, or starting an online business.

As we adapt to the demands of the time, mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. is making it simpler for Filipinos to connect online and unlock possibilities by slashing the price of the Smart Bro Prepaid LTE Pocket WiFi from P1,295 to only P999.

Available at Smart Stores nationwide, Smart Online Store, and partner e-commerce sites like GrabMart and Lazada, the device also comes with a free Surfmax data card worth P250, which customers can use right away to surf and connect online.

An empowering tool

Smart announced this with the launch of a new video that encourages Filipinos to face the "new normal" with renewed hope and optimism. The video features a young man who confidently – and safely – goes about his day to embrace opportunities powered by the Smart Bro Prepaid LTE Pocket WiFi.

The video is made even more uplifting with Quest’s hit song “Sige Lang” in the background, featuring reassuring lines, ‘Walang imposible, sige lang, simple.’ (Nothing is impossible. Just simply go on). Watch the video here.

Mobile and versatile

Aside from making mobile internet within easy reach by many Filipinos, the Smart Bro Prepaid LTE Pocket WiFi provides users with great freedom and mobility to connect anytime and anywhere.

With it, users don’t have to rely on free WiFi spots or get tied down to just one location to attend a virtual office meeting, take up online courses, or promote your business on social media.

The Smart Bro Prepaid LTE Pocket WiFi is also versatile as it connects up to 10 WiFi-ready smartphones, tablets, or laptops for simultaneous online sessions. As such, customers no longer have to go through the hassle of using their phone as a WiFi hotspot, which normally eats up their phone's data allocation and battery faster.

Simple and powerful

Managing data usage on the Smart Bro Prepaid LTE Pocket WiFi is simple with the New Smart App on Google Play, which lets you monitor and keep your online activities in check. This way, you can load up and register to data promos as necessary.

The Smart Bro Prepaid LTE Pocket WiFi is powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network, as recognized by third-party mobile analytics firms such as Ookla and Opensignal.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, cited Smart as The Philippines’ Speedtest Awards Winner for mobile network speed during Q1-Q4 2019. To win this award, Smart achieved a Speed Score™ of 17.40, with average speeds of 19.62 Mbps for download, and 9.45 Mbps for upload.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report* for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.

The Smart Bro Prepaid LTE Pocket WiFi reinforces the company’s commitment to bring about simple solutions and amazing experiences to empower the digital lifestyle of Filipinos – hence the company’s fresh tagline, “Simple, Smart Ako.”

Know more about Smart’s promos and services by following Smart’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. – Rappler.com

*Opensignal Awards – Philippines: Mobile Network Experience Report April 2020, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period Nov 1 – Jan 29, 2020 © 2020 Opensignal Inc.