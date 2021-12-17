6 things you can do with Rebisco’s special edition designer cans

Each purchase of these beautiful collectibles helps young artists from Angono's Regional Lead School of the Arts

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Rebisco and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Looking for a nifty and unique gift you can give to friends, family or yourself for the holidays and beyond?

Rebisco’s Special Edition Designer Cans are back and there’s so much to love about them. Each can is a mini version of the iconic, go-to pasalubong Rebisco Special Assorted Can filled to the brim with assorted baked goodies that have been favorite treats through the years. These junior cans are playful, charming and feature colorful artwork on the sides.

Well known contemporary artists and budding art talents from Angono, Rizal, the art capital of the Philippines, have immortalized their art in the limited edition cans. Using bright colors, lively tints and bold pastels to portray Filipino culture and heritage, the distinct style and artistic viewpoints of Dominic Rubio, Aljo Pingol plus three young artists from Angono’s Regional Lead School of the Arts (RLSAA) are expressed beautifully on the cans.

All-time delights of young and old alike – Rebisco Sandwich Choco, Rebisco Sandwich Cream, Rebisco Cracker Plain, Rebisco Cracker Honey Butter, Wafertime Choco, Choco Mucho Cookies Choco, Choco Mucho Cookies White Choco, Hansel Crackers and Hansel Mocha – are beautifully arranged inside. Cool and classy but very affordable at P195 each, every tin can is hygienically packaged and sealed, truly thoughtful gifts to give at this time. They can be bought exclusively from online shopping platforms including Lazada, Shopee, and Snacks-To-Go by Rebisco.

Here’s the clincher. Every tin can sold will help develop more young artists in Angono’s famed School of the Arts. Rebisco is supporting the school by providing its students with essential art supplies and giving them a gallery where they can exhibit and admire their art.

You can collect different editions of the Rebisco Special Edition Designer Cans or give them away as tokens of your kindness. There are so many things you can do with them.

Decorate a shelf or corner with those beautiful, eye-catching cans. Turn these cans into planters and treat the plantita and plantito in you. Turn them into colorful storage cans. Use them as mini bins for knickknacks, pencils, pens, and assorted stuff for your desk or room. They’re terrific organizers. Place your needles, pins, colorful threads, ribbons, thimbles and pin cushions inside and turn them into sewing kits. Re-use them as cookie jars or chichiria containers. Stack them side by side on your kitchen shelf and fill them with your cooking and baking needs: flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, sachets and cooking aids. They’re well-sealed and insect-free. Turn them into your “change” box where you can go-to for small bills and loose change. The possibilities are endless.

Order and get your hands on these limited-edition designer tin cans exclusively via Rebisco Flagship Stores on Shopee and Lazada. – Rappler.com