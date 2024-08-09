Digiplus’ ArenaPlus gifts P5 million to Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ArenaPlus, the sportsbook platform of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., joins the rest of the nation by celebrating the momentous double gold medal victory of Carlos “Golden Boy” Yulo in the 2024 Olympic Games. To honor Yulo’s historic achievement, ArenaPlus is awarding the Olympian an “Astig Hero Bonus” of P5 million in cash. This is a gesture of ArenaPlus’ pride and gratitude to Yulo for representing the country in the most prestigious sporting event in the world.

DigiPlus, the parent company of sports betting platform ArenaPlus, has been proudly supporting Carlos Yulo since the start of the Olympic games. As one of ArenaPlus’ official brand ambassadors, Yulo has received full support from the company throughout his Olympic campaign.

In a pre-Olympics send off event with representatives from ArenaPlus, Yulo expressed his gratitude for his partnership with the company. “Maraming maraming salamat po na recognize niyo po ako at gusto niyo ko supportahan,” Yulo said. “Ibubuhos ko lahat at tatapatan ko po yung mga suportahan at salamat sa suporta niyong lahat at ipagdasal natin ang mga kasaling atleta sa Olympics.”

Yulo’s hard work and dedication resulted in the historic win of two gold medals in men’s artistic gymnastics in the floor exercise and vault exercise. The victory makes him the second Filipino Olympic gold medalist, and the most awarded one in Philippine history.

‘ASTIG.’ ArenaPlus honors back-to-back Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo in a social media post.

DigiPlus chairman Eusebio H. Tanco meanwhile shared his admiration for Yulo. “Carlos Yulo truly embodies the ‘astig’ Pinoy spirit,” said Tanco. “We couldn’t be [more proud] of how he has represented both our country and DigiPlus. Our warmest congratulations to him!”

For ArenaPlus, Yulo’s efforts in the Olympics reflects its vision of a thriving and diverse interest in sports in the Philippines. The digital entertainment company hopes Yulo’s victory will inspire individuals, especially the youth, to pursue and explore their interest in sports. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE