Celebrate love month with Ben&Ben’s digital concert powered by Smart Bro

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Mark your calendars, mga ka-liwanag! Indie folk-pop music sensation Ben&Ben is all set to take the center stage to celebrate the love month with their digital concert, “All Feelings Attached,” on February 20 at 7 pm via Smart’s GigaPlay app.

The ultimate favorite OPM band is set to perform their hits from their second album “Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno,” such as “Pasalubong” and “Magpahinga.”

Liwanag fans can also look forward to bonus behind-the-scenes content of the “All Feelings Attached” digital concert and “Upuan” music video on GigaPlay, Smart’s go-to streaming app for music, events, sports, K-content, and other world-class entertainment for subscribers.

To stream the concert, simply download the GigaPlay app on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei Mobile Services. Sign in using your Smart number, tap “All Feelings Attached ft. Ben&Ben” under the Live Tile.

The concert will be available to all Smart Bro Prepaid, Postpaid, and Prepaid Home WiFi users as well as customers of Smart Prepaid, TNT, Smart Signature, and Smart Infinity members.

To start streaming, Smart Bro users must top up with UNLI DATA 599 while Prepaid Home WiFi users must top up with UNLIFAM 999. On the other hand, Smart Prepaid customers must top up with GIGA Power 149 or 499 and GIGA Power + 99, 199 and 699 and TNT users must top up with Double GIGA Video 99.

Philippines’ fastest mobile data network

Filipinos can enjoy world-class entertainment on GigaPlay powered by Smart, the fastest 5G network in the Philippines as reported by Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence.

Ookla declared Smart as the country’s fastest 5G mobile network and the winner of its Speedtest Awards for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed Score of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score of 116.08.

Stay tuned for more Ben&Ben’s content on Smart’s GigaPlay app this love month! To learn more about this exclusive content, visit www.smart.com.ph/bro/all-feelings-attached. – Rappler.com