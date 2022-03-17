ROIDMI Philippines unveils newly designed website

They have made it easier for you to check out their range of vacuum cleaners

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by ROIDMI Philippines and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Even with things slowly getting back to normal, it is still important for us to have fresh and clean air at home. Unless your home is hermetically sealed, dust and other debris will enter, and this could result in you or your family members having respiratory issues. Vacuuming regularly is one of the things you can do to improve air quality at home.

ROIDMI, the leader of the cordless vacuum cleaner industry in China, is now in the Philippines and it offers quality high-tech consumer products like vacuum cleaners to help keep your home clean and allergen-free.

With over 400 technical patents and design awards including those from iF, Red Dot, and Good Design, ROIDMI brings this expertise to Filipino homes.

To help Filipino consumers learn more about its cordless vacuum cleaners, ROIDMI Philippines has launched its website https://roidmi.ph/.

The website has multiple user-friendly and resource-oriented features, including information about each of the cordless vacuum cleaners available in the Philippines, prices, the history of the company, and what consumers can expect when they make a purchase.

To view the products, go to https://roidmi.ph/collections/frontpage. To go to ROIDMI’s stores in Shopee and Lazada, click the links on https://roidmi.ph/pages/shop-now . To learn more about ROIDMI, go to https://roidmi.ph/pages/about-us. For customer support, go to https://roidmi.ph/pages/customer-support.

For instance, the ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X30 VX (P32,999) has a high-speed dual rotary cleaning system for synchronized vacuuming, mopping, and sterilizing. This cordless vacuum cleaner is perfect for homes with many pets with its two main floor brushes, a wiping cleaner head, and a soft roller cleaner head. The X30 VX offers the utmost convenience with two modes for easier cleaning, 200 rpm high-speed wiping, 150W power so deep-seated dirt can be easily removed, three modes to control water seepage, 80 minutes runtime, and magnetic charging.

ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X30 VX (P32,999)

The ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X30 Pro (P27,999) is the next generation of wireless vacuum cleaners with the NEX-V all-powerful brush and pet brush that allows for synchronized vacuuming, mopping, and sterilizing. It has the ZiWEi Sterilization System, which sterilizes the whole machine, and 150W Suction Power.

The ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X20 (P19,999) has a mop and vacuum combo, 145AW to suction power, magnetic wet mop accessory, and Intelligent Slow Drop Technology.

ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner X20 (P19,999)

The ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner S2 (P16,999) has ROIDMI’s 270° large handle ergonomic design, 135AW suction power, HL soft velvet roller and automatic sensor light.

The ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Z1 AIR (P10,999) has the 10-tornado cyclone separation system, 110w suction power, 100,000 rpm digital brushless motor and 0.65L big volume dust cup.

ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Z1 AIR (P10,999)

All ROIDMI products each come with a five-year guarantee on motor and a two-year guarantee on vacuum cleaner (includes battery).

For more information, go to https://roidmi.ph/ . ROIDMI cordless vacuum cleaners are available on Shopee and Lazada. For updates, you may visit their Facebook and Instagram. – Rappler.com