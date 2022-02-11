LIST: foodpanda promo codes and vouchers 2022

Here are deals you’ll love this love month

Editor’s note: This page contains an affiliate link from foodpanda. We earn a small commission when you shop through this link.

foodpanda is the gift that keeps on giving. Aside from bringing much of our eats closer to us through a few clicks, we’re also getting tons of discounts and offers in time for Heart’s Day!

Start looking for your date night surprise here.

And don’t forget to take advantage of these voucher codes:

for food, until February 14

Use SINGLE to get P100 OFF with a minimum spend of P499.

Use TAKEN to get P150 OFF with a minimum spend of P599.

Use LOOKING to get P59 OFF with a minimum spend of P199.

for shops, until February 28

Use LOVESME to get 10% OFF with a minimum spend of P499.

Use LOVESMENOT to get 12% OFF with a minimum spend of P999.

for pandamart, until February 28

Use MAHALKA to get P80 OFF with a minimum spend of P499.

Use MAHALMO to get P143 OFF with a minimum spend of P1,099.

Use ANGMAHAL to get P214 OFF with a minimum spend of P1,599.

– Rappler.com

Refresh this page regularly for new promo codes. You can also visit our Rappler Coupons and Promo Codes pages.