Lazada equips new sellers with exclusive business packages

'Start It Up, Laz It Up Para Bentang-Benta' offers exclusive business packages for the first 300 sign-ups and a chance to win P50,000

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Lazada and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading eCommerce platform, launches “Start It Up, Laz It Up Para Bentang-Benta,” an online eCommerce sign-up event that offers exclusive business packages for the first 300 sign-ups, plus a chance to win P50,000 to fuel their businesses. Catch it on Lazada Seller Center or Go Negosyo’s Facebook page livestream on December 15 from 3:00 to 4:30 pm.

Co-presented by Go Negosyo, the online event aims to support all aspiring entrepreneurs, social sellers, and existing brick-and-mortar business owners in launching their online business on Lazada.



Hosted by award-winning writer and TV host Lourd De Veyra, “Start It Up, Laz It Up Para Bentang-Benta” provides insights on why now is the perfect time to start selling online. It also introduces innovative features that make Lazada’s platform easy for sellers to use and resources like Lazada University that enable sellers to learn eCommerce in a fun and engaging environment.

With performances by Pinoy dance funk band Pedicab and informative skits by YouTubers Ejay D., Kat Galang, and Welwel Silvestre, the event showcases education plus entertainment at its best.

The first 300 new seller sign-ups will enjoy a business package that includes the following: Lazada packaging materials, stainless tumblers and notebooks from the Online Micro Sellers Cooperative, Canva Pro subscriptions, a P3,000 voucher from Certified Digital Marketer, access to an E-preneur online course by AKADASIA, and a taxation training from Juan Tax.



To register and watch “Start It Up, Laz It Up Para Bentang-Benta” on December 15, 3:00 to 4:30 pm, go to https://lzd.co/LazItUpRegistration.

Follow the hashtags #LazItUp #BentangBenta #TatakLazadaSeller on social media for more updates. – Rappler.com