GCheck your online habits: 11 things to consider in upgrading your digital life

The past few years have shown us how convenient life can be when we embrace digital. We can run our businesses online, go on a shopping spree in bed, and stay connected with loved ones even when we’re apart. The digital tools at our disposal are great, but we must consider new things to stay safe and healthy, such as caring for our online security and our mental health.

To do this, it’s important to build healthy online habits to make sure that we are making the most of our digital experience. Navigating this modern world sure feels overwhelming at times and you can get easily lost, but here are 11 questions you can start with to help you evaluate how you can improve your daily online routine.

Mental health matters

1. How much time do you usually spend looking at a screen?

We get that our new work-from-home lifestyle means that we spend more time looking at the screen but it’s nice to have a “cool off” from your smartphone and laptop every now and then. It’s important to take time away and relax your eyes because blue light from screens can aggravate the eyes and affect your sleeping habits.

2. What is the first app you open in the morning?

Opening social media first thing in the morning may not be a good idea since it’s filled with so much news, including negative ones. Start your day on a better note by opening a meditation or yoga app to keep you calm throughout the day. Save social media and the latest deals on your fave shopping apps for later. Here’s an online shopping tip: wait for at least three days before purchasing something!

3. What’s your go-to app when you’re stressed or having a bad day?

It’s tempting to go on social media and rant when you’re having a bad day, but that may not be the best idea. Again, you might see negative news, which may make you feel even more stressed. It’s important to have safe spaces online if things get hectic and you need to decompress. Also, keep in mind not to chase that dopamine high through stress-shopping. Keep your spending habits in check.

Confessions of a shopaholic

4. Do you use cashless options when making your online purchases?

If you’re a cash-on-delivery kind of guy, gal, or non-binary pal, then maybe it’s time to switch to going cashless. Paying via debit or credit cards, or e-wallets such as GCash, limit the points of contact between buyers and sellers. It’s the safest option to keep yourself and your loved ones protected.

5. When buying things online how much research do you usually do?

Don’t worry, you don’t need to investigate in full swing but it’s important to be careful of who you are transacting with when shopping online. You can make sure that you’re getting what you are paying for by googling about the seller, reading the seller reviews, and checking the actual photos of the purchased items. You want the kind of budol where you get your value for money and not the kind that robs you off.

6. What type of deals excites you the most?

There’s a sale going on almost every day, especially on double-double dates like 2.2, 3.3, 4.4, and all the way to 12.12. While this is exciting, this saw the rise of too-good-to-be-true offerings which are usually a scam. Take your time, don’t rush on anything, and if they require you to provide personal information via direct message, save yourself and don’t look back. Always remember that your mobile personal identification number (MPIN) or one-time password (OTP) is never to be shared.

7. Where do you usually shop and/or make online payments?

We all have our favorite shopping platforms. Scammers will usually ask you to transact or even make payments outside the platform or trusted e-wallet. Don’t be marupok. Transact only within official apps or sites where safety features are in place.

Protect yourself

8. Do you use biometrics to secure your accounts?

You should protect your log-in details the same way you care for your health. Make sure to enable biometrics to further secure your login details.

9. Where do you go for technical support?

You go to your friends for advice, your parents for permission, but where do you go if you need help with your online transactions? You go to the official support channels. Visit the official website or app and go to the FAQs or help section. Don’t post your “tea” on public social media channels and be wary of scammers posing as customer service representatives messaging you.

10. Do you check links before opening them?

As they say, always check the label. Scammers have become creative and developed phishing sites that impersonate official channels to trick you into sharing your personal information and log-in details. Watch out for links that may be masked – it might seem legit but it will take you to a fake site. Always check the URL to be sure.

11. Are these questions a lot to ask and remember?

Well, it’s a scary world out there with as many villains as a superhero shared universe, so we must learn to take control of our online safety. Luckily, GCash got your back with an easy-to-remember GChecklist whenever we make online transactions. Let’s have a quick recap and remember to incorporate these into your everyday routine:

Check the GCash channels – All concerns will be handled in the Help Center. Do not post your inquiries or complaints on social media, and never entertain accounts who DM you to help with your inquiry. If you need to file a ticket you can visit this link to get in touch with GCash.

– All concerns will be handled in the Help Center. Do not post your inquiries or complaints on social media, and never entertain accounts who DM you to help with your inquiry. If you need to file a ticket you can visit this link to get in touch with GCash. Never share your MPIN or your One-Time-Password (OTP) – These are only for you, so never share this with anyone claiming to be a friend or Globe representative. You can also enjoy a safer and easier way to log in to your account with biometrics login, learn more here.

– These are only for you, so never share this with anyone claiming to be a friend or Globe representative. You can also enjoy a safer and easier way to log in to your account with biometrics login, learn more here. Only do actions via the app – Do not make transactions outside the app such as verifying your account, unlocking features, and updating your personal details. All GCash actions can only be done on the platform.

– Do not make transactions outside the app such as verifying your account, unlocking features, and updating your personal details. All GCash actions can only be done on the platform. Be careful of who you transact with – When shopping online, always read seller reviews and do research on the product you are buying and who you are buying it from.

As we continue to transact online, it’s important to change our online habits for the better, because being mindful of our safety is the first step in improving our digital lives.

