PLDT Enterprise partners with MultiSys for BEYOND FIBER e-commerce platform bundle

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by PLDT Enterprise and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

PLDT Enterprise and leading software solutions company Multisys Technologies Corp. have tied up to introduce Multistore, a turnkey e-commerce solution suited for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) looking for a comprehensive e-commerce platform to further build their brand and increase sales through digital.

Multistore is made readily available through PLDT BEYOND FIBER’s Curated Digital Solutions, a collection of relevant business tools that enables businesses of any size take advantage of being digital, powered by a reliable business-grade internet.

“We’re very honored to have Multistore as the latest Curated Digital Solution for our BEYOND FIBER offering, which would enable businesses to serve and reach their customers better, and thrive in a digital business environment,” said Jojo Gendrano, FVP & head of PLDT & Smart Enterprise.

According to Gendrano, there are challenges that retailers and MSMEs face when choosing an e-commerce platform to use, such as weighing the cost of sales transaction fees, managing third-party integration to payment and delivery platforms, not to mention the complexity and time it takes to deploy such solutions.

“The introduction of Multistore aims to let businesses take their business online if they have not done so yet, by introducing an easy-to-use and affordable solution, and not be constrained by transaction fees per sale and the hassle of setting up delivery and payment integration to complete their online selling ecosystem. And for those that are further building their brand online, social media and/or online marketplaces, Multistore can serve as another channel to expand their reach and grow sales to ultimately compliment their omnichannel strategy,” said Gendrano.

Multistore is a turnkey solution that allows businesses to create an online presence for their products and services in a short amount of time and at a much lower cost.

The platform enables entrepreneurs of different business types to build an online store in minutes, providing essential features such as inventory management system, order, content and customer relationship management, and ready-to-use local payment and delivery services.

It highlights an affordable price of P900 monthly for its basic plan, compared to the relatively higher charge per transaction of common e-commerce platforms. PLDT Enterprise also offers an introductory promo of a free Multistore service for 90 days when businesses subscribe to BEYOND FIBER. This means entrepreneurs could reap better business growth benefits since they will receive higher margins from their sales.

Additionally, Multistore can cater to different business types, including food and beverage, grocery and supermarkets, marketplaces, services, and retail businesses.

“We at MultiSys really look forward to this partnership with PLDT Enterprise as we embark on a new journey that will unfold a new world of business opportunities. Multistore and BEYOND FIBER can help a lot of MSMEs to continue operating again and even improve the way they run their business to become better and more efficient,” said MultiSys CEO and founder David Almirol.

For more information, visit pldtenterprise.com. – Rappler.com