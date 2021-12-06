Are you finally building your dream house? Turn it into a home with Crate and Barrel

Crate and Barrel is the go-to for many looking to build their dream homes

One of the greatest joys of having your own place is watching it turn into what you’ve always dreamed of living in, piece by piece. There is euphoria to be had when you’re finally laying down the welcome mat or hanging that last piece of decor you’ve been eyeing. Months of planning would come down to this moment when you’re finally living in your own Pinterest board, enjoying each second in a place you’ve curated for yourself and your family.

If you’re about to embark on this journey, a great place to start is by gathering inspiration and eventually finding the right pieces, all of which you can accomplish when you enter Crate and Barrel.

NATURAL BEAUTY. Unique pieces like the Miro White Marble Console Table with Natural Wood Base & the Dunewood Whitewashed Dining Tables are Crate and Barrel exclusives that showcase the beauty of the materials and their design.

For almost 60 years now, Crate and Barrel has been offering functional and modern designs to customers looking to fill their houses and turn them into homes. Today, the brand has about 89 stores and 8 outlets in the U.S. and Canada, and is available in 15 more locations across the world. It is also celebrating its 7th year in the Philippines.

As one of the most known furniture and houseware brands in the world, Crate and Barrel has a deep understanding of what it takes to turn a space into something that’s livable. Customers experience this as they go through their stores and see firsthand stylish vignettes for almost any kind of room. They offer everything from practical, multifunctional, minimalist, contemporary designs, and more.

Whether you’re filling your bedroom or looking to remodel your kitchen, maybe add some more color to your living room, Crate and Barrel would have everything you need.

Working with craftsmen and artisans

MODERN VINTAGE. The Fields Cane Back White Accent Chair (left) is a contemporary take on the traditional barrel chair made with solid oak, and was crafted by design star Leane Ford exclusively for Crate and Barrel; while the Lucia Stemware (right) are handblown glasses that give a vintage feel that brings modernity and heirloom good looks together.

Crate and Barrel started working with craftsmen and artisans early on in the ‘60s, and a number of whom it still works with today. The brand has since then expanded its reach to work with more than a hundred designers and artists from all over the world.

Each designer Crate and Barrel taps guarantees long-lasting creations that can endure daily use, ensuring that each piece stays beautiful for years to come. After all, the idea is to buy items that can last for generations.

Sustainability in mind

As a brand that doesn’t lose sight of the future, Crate and Barrel adopted sustainability practices earlier on to ensure that its products are made with responsibly sourced materials and are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Part of its efforts includes making use of recycled or renewable wood and finding ways to make production more efficient.

RESPONSIBLY MADE. The Wells Leather Chair (left) glows with a beautiful heirloom patina thanks to its top-grain leather, supported by a base that uses FSC-certified wood; while the Mellow sheets (right) are made with organic cotton.

Crate and Barrel also uses organic cotton free of chemicals and pesticides, and constantly tests furniture and textiles for harmful chemicals to make home health better.

Their distribution facilities in the US and Canada hold LEED Gold certifications.

Work with an in-house designer

If you aren’t sure where to start, Crate and Barrel offers a free service you would usually pay big bucks for. Whether you’re working from scratch or redecorating, you can schedule an appointment with a Crate and Barrel design expert who can help take you through the entire process.

This includes giving you style advice and product suggestions. You can bring with you some inspos and photos, or you can build a mood board together with them.

There are currently three main locations open in the Philippines: its first store in SM Megamall, SM Aura Premier, and the flagship store in SM Makati. You can also check out products as well as room vignettes for inspiration on their official website, www.crateandbarrel.com.ph.

If you’re looking for gifts to give this coming holiday season, Crate and Barrel gifts come in an iconic black and white box. With a wide variety of housewares available, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from as you check off names on your Christmas list.

STUNNING GIFTS. The Stella Dinnerware (left) and Hayes Marble Serving Board with Handles (right) make stunning gifts for homemakers looking to add to their dining and charcuterie sets. The Stella Dinnerware is a set of handpainted stoneware with reactive black glazes finished with matte white, while the Hayes Marble Serving Board is a gorgeous black marble polished to showcase its natural color and veins finished with touches of gold.

Crate and Barrel also offers wedding and gift registry services for all kinds of occasions so loved ones can pick out items directly from people’s wish lists.

While there is a burst of creativity in the world of home design, what sets Crate and Barrel apart from others is its dedication to bringing you quality craftsmanship. When you buy Crate and Barrel, you aren’t buying for temporary placement. These pieces are built to last so you’re really investing for the long haul. – Rappler.com