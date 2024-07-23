QBE Group leaders discuss digitalization, sustainability opportunities in PH visit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Group executives of global insurance firm QBE were in the Philippines for a week-long visit to the company’s Group Shared Services Centre (GSSC) in Manila and Cebu. Led by QBE Group CEO Andrew Horton, the leaders discussed GSSC opportunities particularly in the areas of modernization, digitalization, and sustainability.

The leaders witnessed GSSC’s digital innovations, enhancing customer experience and enabling seamless operations not only in the Philippines, but also across the world as they service various QBE divisions. Through the GSSC’s Innovation Expo, the group executives were briefed on the digital solutions which the employees developed, thanks to the office’s hackathon and innovation challenge.

“The team’s innovative ideas and passion to go beyond boundaries raised my excitement about what we can do in the Philippines especially when we collaborate with our colleagues worldwide,” said Samir Kumar, QBE GSSC chief shared services officer. “Our modernization agenda propels us to achieve what we once thought impossible. I couldn’t have been prouder of the GSSC as they showcased the various digital solutions that our very own people created and which we now use,” Kumar added.

GOING BEYOND BOUNDARIES. QBE GSSC chief shared services officer Samir Kumar commends digital solutions presented by the Philippine team.

Various use cases covering solutions and experiences in enhancing end to end recruitment, maximizing data insights, and improving obligations mapping for compliance assessment were presented by the Philippine team.

Sustainability projects

During the same visit, the QBE leaders looked into ways on how the company is able to support long-term, sustainable projects in the areas of environment and education.

The leaders joined the GSSC senior management team and partners in launching the QBE Green SanQtuary Park at the La Mesa Watershed, an initiative that aims to transform this part of the metro into a thriving ecosystem. Done in partnership with the Million Trees Foundation, Inc. (MTFI), a non-profit organization dedicated to environmental conservation and reforestation efforts, the project includes the establishment of greenhouses for nurturing native and fruit-bearing seedlings, plant rebagging initiatives, and extensive tree-planting activities. QBE, through the QBE Foundation, donated P3.7 million to support the MTFI’s reforestation activities.

GREEN SANCTUARY. QBE Group’s top leaders look in on the QBE Green SanQtuary Park at the La Mesa Watershed in Quezon City.

In Cebu, the team visited the Zapatera Elementary School, its second adopted school in Cebu, for the inauguration of the school’s feeding room which QBE helped refurbish. On top of the feeding room, QBE Foundation has donated another P2.5 million for the construction of the school’s innovation room, purchase of school supplies, and daily feeding program for undernourished students.

This is the second time in less than two years that members of QBE’s group executive committee visited the GSSC in the Philippines. During their first visit, the leaders went to two other adopted schools: R.P. Cruz Senior Elementary School in Manila and Bagong Lipunan Elementary School in Cebu, to hand over QBE’s donation.

Asked about their experience in visiting the GSSC in the country, QBE CEO Andrew Horton said, “The energy from the team at all levels really comes across. I was impressed by the positivity around QBE.”

QBE is a global insurance firm headquartered in Sydney. The GSSC in the Philippines provides a range of insurance support services to customers and brokers worldwide. Additionally, the GSSC offers “Change as a Service” across various domains, including project management, business process engineering, robotics automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. They provide a wide range of career opportunities, spanning from insurance support services, finance, human resources, and IT to data engineering, project automation engineering, and robotics. Explore their LinkedIn page or visit their career page to discover openings. – Rappler.com

