Robinsons Malls elevates your shopping experience with the new RMalls+ mobile app

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Robinsons Malls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Robinsons Malls is bringing more value to its shoppers with its new RMalls+ mobile app. It provides exclusive deals and discounts plus first dibs on the most exciting mall promotions, all of which you won’t find in any other app!

Shoppers who download the RMalls+ app can be the first to score PLUS benefits such as Buy One Get One deals from Auntie Anne’s and Snow Plus, freebies from Cinnabon, Chili’s, Classic Savory, Kuya J, Pancake House, Smart and Super Bowl of China, and up to 50% discount deals from Charles & Keith, Mary Grace, Levi’s, World Balance, Cherry Mobile, Photoline, Executive Optical, Sarabia Optical, Lay Bare, Hey Sugar, Nailaholics, Ooh La Lash, Vivere Salon, and Dental Nook.

RMalls+ app users can even enjoy up to 25% off from partner hotels such as Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, Crowne Plaza, Summit Hotels and Resorts, and Go Hotels and discounts from Foodpanda merchants inside Robinsons Malls. And starting December 15, app users can get 2 free parking vouchers in select Robinsons Malls when they download the app! These offers are just the start of many more in-app perks and benefits that the app will soon introduce for all users nationwide.

“We are excited to provide our Robinsons Malls shoppers that plus experience with the new RMalls+ app”, said Arlene G. Magtibay, Robinsons Malls’ Business Unit General Manager and Senior Vice President. “RMalls+ app will be your go-to app for exciting deals, relevant information about our mall services, and everything that you need to make your shopping and dining experience more fun and convenient.”

Making your weekend plans for family bonding or barkada get-together? The RMalls+ app’s got you covered. With just a few taps, learn more about the malls’ special events and activities in the Things To Do section of the app. Put your drifting skills to test with the RC cars drift track at Robinsons Galleria and Robinsons Place Iloilo. Enjoy the malls’ captivating Christmas attraction and take those priceless selfies as much as you want. Treat your kids to some fun surprises with various games, free character balloons, and special gifts from Tom’s World, Toys R Us, and other retail partners. Get movie screening information about the next blockbuster you’ve been waiting for. You can also be the first to know about the latest and trendiest shops that opened in various Robinsons Malls.

Don’t know what gift to buy for your loved ones? RMalls+ app is ready to help you! Just tap on the Gift tile and surprise them with a Robinsons Malls eGift which they can spend in participating Robinsons Malls stores nationwide! Gifting with Robinsons Malls is as easy as 1-2-3!

Planning to visit a particular Robinsons Mall? You can easily find its location, contact details, operational hours, and directions and even see the malls nearest to you! Each mall listing has a corresponding store directory, so you know where to shop, dine and recharge in the mall of your choice even before your visit. You can also contact stores directly in advance and bookmark your favorite malls and shops in the RMalls+ app for quicker reference.

Beyond keeping mall shoppers always in the loop, the RMalls+ app has other unique features like Shop For Me which allows you to easily contact Robbie and Rosie – Robinsons Malls’ personal shoppers – for a hassle-free shopping experience in select malls. You can also win prizes from joining Robinsons Malls’ ongoing promos and games through the app. Soon, you will have the convenience of buying and even gifting Robinsons Movieworld movie tickets!

RMalls+ is free to download on the App Store and Google Play: http://onelink.to/rmallsplus. Tap into the PLUS life with RMalls+!

For more information on RMalls+ app, visit www.robinsonsmalls.com or follow RobinsonsMalls on Facebook, @RobinsonsMallsOfficial on Instagram, and @RobinsonsMalls on Twitter. – Rappler.com