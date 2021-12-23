LIST: 5 light and sound shows from SM to brighten your Christmas

Check out these festive outdoor spots that the whole family can enjoy

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by SM Supermalls and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Christmas isn’t Christmas without lights. And these days, not only do they breathe life to Christmas trees but they make places like SM malls light up at their glowing best.

Want to make your Christmas brighter? Here are five SM light and sound shows that you and your family can enjoy and safely visit this Christmas.

SM MOA Night of Lights

The first ever and the biggest Christmas Drive Thru Installation in the Philippines!

Drive through a magical world of larger-than-life installations, with three magical zones and three tunnel installations you can enjoy from the safety and comfort of your vehicle.

Simply get a ticket with a minimum single receipt purchase of P2,000 from any establishment in MOA, S Maison, SM by the BAY or MOA Square dated December 3 to January 1, 2022. The SM MOA Night of Lights is open from December 4 to Jan 2, 2022 at the MOA Concert Grounds from 5:30 pm to 10 pm except on December 24 and 31, 2021.

SM Southmall’s South Pole Express

South Pole comes to life in a dazzling Christmas drive thru experience down south! Get on board The South Pole Express at SM Southmall and be enthralled in an amazing display of lights!

Simply get a ticket with every spend of P2,500 single or accumulated purchase receipt from any SM Southmall establishment or a minimum purchase of five pairs of Bears of Joy. SM Southmall South Pole Express is open until January 2, 2022 at the Northwest Parking, Alabang–Zapote Rd, Almanza, Las Piñas, from 11 am to 9 pm everyday. You may also reserve your slot at: https://bit.ly/smsm-express.

SM Aura Premier

What better way to cap your family day at SM Aura than with a night of wonderful lights and music at the Skypark! Be treated to a choregraphed sound and visual performance on these dates: Dec 17-19, 24-25, 31 & Jan 1-2, starting at 6 pm at the Skypark (Carabao Area), Level 5.

SM Sta. Rosa’s Christmas Avenue

There’s no stopping Christmas from stepping out of the mall! Christmas-inspired murals painted by Laguna’s local artists fill the Christmas Avenue where shoppers can also dine al fresco! And here’s another reason to enjoy the murals and outdoor dining at Christmas Avenue: the chilly breeze of Christmas.

SM City Baguio’s Christmas Magic

SM City Baguio lights up a different kind of light. Fire pits are now yours to enjoy at the Sky Terrace. Bring out the mallows and toast them over the open fire while the city embraces you with the cold December breeze. It’s one unforgettable Christmas at SM City Baguio.

For more details about Christmas at SM, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts. – Rappler.com