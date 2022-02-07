Catch the Lovin’ Vibe this February at SM Supermalls

Get all the things you love at SM

This February, as lower alert levels signal good days ahead, SM introduces new ways to catch the Lovin’ Vibe with a host of Valentine’s Day activities lined up for the month.

SM City Cebu

Starting February 2 to 28, you can catch these enhanced malling and romantic dining deals at your favorite SM Mall:

Lovin’ Eats. Enjoy 2 for 1 dining deals with your SO, your friend, or a family memberNo need to worry about your safety because SM Supermalls has al-fresco dining spaces to give you a fresh-air romantic vibe.

Got gifts? Check out the Lovin’ Gift Fair. Looking for a gift for your loved ones? From Vday classics like flowers and chocolates to unique novelty items, the Lovin’ Gift Fair pop-up stores got the best gifts that your special someone will surely love. Plus extra gifts when you purchase items from the season’s promos and deals!

SM City North EDSA

Get into the lovey-dovey vibe with live entertainment. What’s Valentine’s Day without some fun and music? Catch a live harana in select SM malls’ Designated Dining Areas with your loved ones for that lovey-dovey vibe while enjoying your meal.

Plan a date that’s worth remembering at designated dining spots. SM malls’ safe and socially distant designated dining spots are getting a huge makeover! Just in time for the celebration, select SM will be installing Giant Flower Heart installations, Tunnels of Flowers, and big Sing-Along screens to make date a memory to remember!

The Glass Garden at SM Megamall

Spend a #Pawsome date with your pets! Activities such as Pet Soiree, Costume Contest, and Pet Dates are in store in select SM malls to give you and your furbabies a pawsome Valentine’s treat!

Check out SM Deals for more information about the participating stores, deals, and promos you can cop for the whole month.

