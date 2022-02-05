Smart unveils its best unlimited data offer for the family with UNLIFAM 999

The new UNLIFAM 999 offers true unlimited experience with no restrictions, data-capping, or speed-throttling

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Now that many Filipino families consider online access as essential for their daily activities, mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has unveiled UNLIFAM 999, a new offer that comes with unlimited data valid for 30 days meant to cover all the connectivity needs of every household.

Available to all users of Smart Bro Home WiFi and PLDT Home WiFi-branded devices, as well as those with the Smart Bro Prepaid SIM and Smart Bro Rocket SIM, the new UNLIFAM 999 offers true unlimited experience with no restrictions, data-capping, or speed-throttling.

Enjoy freedom and worry-free connection

With UNLIFAM 999, subscribers enjoy the freedom to use their unlimited data however they like – whether it is for productivity or entertainment. Professionals working from home can rely on it for sending heavy work files or joining online meetings and presentations, while online students can make the most of it as they attend their virtual classes and surf the web for their research.

The whole family can also maximize the UNLIFAM 999 as they binge-watch the latest series and films on ultra-high-definition, play high-bandwidth online games, and constantly stay in touch with friends and loved ones through video calls or via social media.

And since the promo is valid for 30 days, customers don’t have to worry about running out of data while in the middle of an important online activity.

“As the new normal progresses, many Filipino families now find themselves in need not only of a reliable internet connection but also value-for-money services to cover all their digital activities. This is why we came up with UNLIFAM 999, our best unlimited data offer for families so they may realize their unlimited potentials and get closer to their passions online,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Register to UNLIFAM 999 via the GigaLife App

To register to UNLIFAM 999, subscribers can simply log into the GigaLife App and choose UNLIFAM 999 under the available data offers.

Users can make the most of their Smart Bro and PLDT Home WiFi devices by linking them to the GigaLife App. Downloadable on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Huawei Mobile Services, GigaLife lets subscribers instantly access their account details with just a few taps on their smartphone. Through the app, users can also earn and accumulate GigaPoints, which can be used to redeem exciting data rewards and lifestyle perks.

To link any Smart Bro or PLDT Home WiFi device to GigaLife App, simply:

1. Download the GigaLife App;

2. Connect your smartphone to your Smart Bro or PLDT Home WiFi device;

3. Open the GigaLife App and enter the mobile number of your Smart Bro or PLDT Home WiFi device;

4. Add your primary smartphone number as a secondary mobile number to receive important messages about your account; and

5. Input the One-Time Pin (OTP) sent to your primary phone number and wait for the GigaLife enrollment confirmation.

Aside from the GigaLife App, UNLIFAM 999 will also soon be available at accredited Smart retailers nationwide.

Philippines’ fastest mobile network according to Ookla

Smart Bro is powered by the country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence.

According to Ookla’s latest Global Market Index Analysis, Smart had the highest Speed Score among top mobile operators in the Philippines during Q4 2021.

In a separate report, Ookla also declared Smart as the country’s fastest 5G mobile network and the winner of its Speedtest Awards for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed Score of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score of 116.08.

To bag this award, Smart posted a median download speed of 218.82 Mbps and a median upload speed of 22.46 Mbps, while its closest competitor posted a median download speed of 116.92 Mbps and a median upload speed of 10.81 Mbps.

To learn more about Smart Bro’s latest offers, visit https://smart.com.ph/bro/data-promos. – Rappler.com