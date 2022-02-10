Experience Philippines’ fastest 5G with new Samsung Galaxy S22 Series on Smart Signature

Score up to P12,000 worth of discounts and freebies during the pre-order period from February 10 to March 3

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is gearing up to break the rules of mobile technology as it opens the pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series at all Smart Stores nationwide from February 10 to March 3, 2022.

As the latest 5G-capable flagship devices of the Korean tech giant, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22, and S22+ are best enjoyed with Smart, the fastest mobile network for Samsung devices according to Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence.

Based on Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence® data covering Q4 2021, Samsung devices are up to 1.8 times faster on Smart’s 5G mobile network, and up to 1.9 faster on the Smart 4G mobile network*.

Ookla has also recently declared Smart as the country’s fastest 5G mobile network**, enabling users to make the most of the cutting-edge innovations of the Galaxy S22 Series – from its ultimate video and camera features, next-level power, dynamic display, longer battery life, and fastest performance ever.

Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G for only P2,999 per month

With the Galaxy S22 Series, driven goal slayers are more empowered than ever to push their boundaries and make their mark in their respective careers and passions.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is best paired with the Signature Plan L, which comes with monthly 15 GB open-access data, Unli AllNet Calls and Texts, and 150 minutes of PLDT Calls under a 24-month contract.

During the pre-order period, subscribers getting the Samsung S22 Ultra can enjoy a special discount amounting to P9,600, while those getting the Galaxy S22 and S22+ can enjoy a special discount amounting to P7,200.

With these pre-order discounts, subscribers can get the Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) for just P2,999 per month with a one-time cash-out of P12,200. Subscribers can also sign up for the Galaxy S22+ (256GB) for P2,799 per month with a one-time cash-out of P8,310, or the Galaxy S22 (256GB) for P2,499 per month with a one-time cash-out of P6,900.

Subscribers with approved applications from February 10 to March 3, 2022 are also entitled to get awesome freebies including a silicone case and a lucky box strap worth at least P3,000. For the complete Galaxy S22 Series offers, visit smrt.ph/GalaxyS22.

Moreover, renewing Smart Signature subscribers who are availing of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series are entitled to special pricing and may simply charge their device cash-out to their monthly bill, eliminating the need to pay the cash-out upfront. These offers are also extended to switching postpaid subscribers from other networks who will be porting in via the Mobile Network Portability (MNP) program and will be availing of any Smart Signature Device Plan bundled with the Galaxy S22 series. To learn more about the MNP program, visit http://smrt.ph/switch.

Break the rules with the new Galaxy S22 series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Series provides the ultimate camera and video experience for capturing precious moments or creating stunning content. With Nightography, users enjoy day-like brightness for more detailed snaps even in low-light conditions. Subscribers can also enjoy professional features on a smartphone with its cinematic camera movements and high-quality details.

To provide a more seamless experience as users switch across different apps and functionalities, the Galaxy S22 Series also comes with a Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a higher peak brightness of up to 1750 nits on a dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Stream your favorite videos with its ultimate outdoor visibility, best with Smart’s Fastest 5G mobile network. Worry not about battery life with a longer-lasting battery made to last for up to two days, made even more convenient with its 45W Super Fast charging.

Truly made for the goal slayers in pursuit of many different passions, the Galaxy S22 Series is built as the most durable Galaxy yet with its IP68 water-resistance and the strongest armor aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus+ in the mobile industry. The 5G-certified Galaxy S22 Series delivers epic performance with the first 4nm processor in a Galaxy ever. Enjoy lightning-fast streaming and download speeds, fastest with Smart’s 5G mobile network.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G comes with the S Pen conveniently embedded in its body, the perfect unification of the Ultra Performance and Note Experience. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ 5G are also compatible with the S Pen, perfect for the unstoppable goal slayers.

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network according to Ookla

Smart subscribers can make the most of all the advanced features of the Galaxy S22 Series with Smart 5G, the country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence.

Ookla declared Smart as the country’s fastest 5G mobile network and the winner of its Speedtest Awards™ for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed Score of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score of 116.08.

To bag this award, Smart posted a median download speed of 218.82 Mbps and a median upload speed of 22.46 Mbps, while its closest competitor posted a median download speed of 116.92 Mbps and a median upload speed of 10.81 Mbps.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series now with Smart Signature at Smart Stores nationwide. To learn more about Smart Signature offers, visit smrt.ph/GalaxyS22. – Rappler.com

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data on median download speeds & median 5G download speeds on Samsung devices in the Philippines for Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission

** Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data Q3–Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.