Young teacher from Quezon wins brand-new car in Smart’s GigaMania promo

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Amid a year of ongoing challenges and uncertainty, one teacher’s life changed with GigaMania, the annual thanksgiving promo of Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) for subscribers nationwide.

Ivannah Vhey Torres, a 24-year-old licensed teacher from Polillo, Quezon, woke up one day to find out that she had won a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid — the grand prize of GigaMania.

A loyal TNT subscriber since 2018, Ivannah used the GigaLife App to register to data packages for her online teaching needs.

She started using mobile internet and the GigaLife App more frequently during the height of the pandemic to conduct her lessons and research online. She said that her go-to data package is GIGA Stories 99, which comes with a total data allowance of 16 GB, valid for seven days. These transactions earned GigaPoints, which automatically qualified as GigaMania raffle entries.

“I don’t normally join promos because I know that I’m not that lucky. So when I joined GigaMania, I really didn’t expect to win. I was just after collecting GigaPoints for the perks,” Torres said.

More rewarding experiences for subscribers

GIGA WINNER. Smart GigaMania Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Winner Ivannah Torres is awarded by Smart and Toyota representatives. From left are: Richard Sarinas, Smart Senior Manager, TNT GTM-Prepaid Category; Michael Atienza, Smart AVP and Head of Consumer WiFi & Mobile Advertising; Elvin Luciano, Toyota AVP for Marketing Services; Melvin Nubla, Smart FVP and Group Head, Go-to-Market and Subscriber Management; Smart GigaMania Grand Winner Ivannah Vhey Torres; Cherry Lyn Bolanos, Toyota VP for Brand and Sales Planning; Rene Anthony Santiago, Smart AVP and Center Head for South Luzon Sales; Michaella Fonseca, Smart Senior Brand Officer, TNT GTM-Prepaid Category; and Erika Apostol, Smart Senior Manager, TNT Prepaid Marketing.

“So when a Smart agent called to tell me the news, I couldn’t believe it at first. I thought it might be a scam and was scared that my number might have been hacked. I had to verify it first. The brand new car is truly a big blessing for my family,” she said.

“Keep surprising us, Smart! You helped me realize that nothing is impossible,” she said. “I hope there will be more rewarding experiences like this for Smart and TNT subscribers. Thank you so much and more power to you!” added Torres.

“We congratulate Ivannah and the hundreds of lucky GigaMania winners around the country! We are always grateful to our subscribers for their continued support, and this is why aside from bringing them closer to their passions through our innovative services, we also delight them with our GigaManila promo and regular treats and rewards on the GigaLife App,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Being with Smart truly comes with a lot of rewarding experiences, and our subscribers can definitely expect more,” Basas added.

Hundreds of lucky GigaMania winners

Aside from Ivannah, hundreds of Smart subscribers also won exciting prizes from GigaMania.

On top of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, GigaMania grand raffle winners included 10 subscribers who won a premium Samsung set that included the Galaxy Flip 5G smartphone, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds Pro.

Moreover, five subscribers won a coveted Apple set comprising a MacBook Air, Apple Watch SE, iPhone 12, and iPad Pro.

More than 500 lucky subscribers also won gadgets like smartphones, laptops, bicycles and more in the weekly draws as well as thousands of freebies including data, call minutes, SMS, Paymaya vouchers, Giga Points, etc.

Download the GigaLife app now

Smart subscribers can expect more rewarding experiences and lifestyle perks on the GigaLife App, which is downloadable on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei Mobile Services.

Through the GigaLife App, subscribers enjoy a smart and simple way to take control of their digital lifestyle: prepaid customers can track their data usage and register conveniently to GIGA promos, while postpaid users can monitor their plan usage, pay their monthly bills, and link all their other accounts, among other innovative features.

Moreover, for every promo registration or bill payment through the GigaLife App, subscribers can earn and accumulate GigaPoints, which can be used to redeem exclusive data treats, lifestyle perks, and exciting promos on the app.

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

GigaLife App is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest mobile data network as reported by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence.

In its latest report, Ookla has declared Smart as the country’s fastest 5G mobile network and the winner of its Speedtest Awards for Q3-Q4 2021 with a Speed Score of 201.95, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score of 116.08. – Rappler.com