[WATCH] DITO shows love for loyal subscribers this holiday season

This is their way of saying thank you for the support that they got since day one

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by DITO Telecommunity and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Whenever Christmas time rolls around, phone lines tend to get congested. It’s the season of exchanging holiday messages with friends and family around the world. And even if we now have more options to connect with our loved ones online, connection problems could still crop up.

So before people get busy in the coming days, DITO Telecommunity has launched a video that unwraps their Christmas gift for their subscribers. As they celebrate their first Christmas since officially operating earlier this year, they promise to not only keep their connection strong and reliable but to also keep their customer service lines open.

In the video, you will see some of DITO’s employees including an integrated maintenance specialist, store manager, and a customer service specialist who will be taking care of their subscribers’ needs even during the holidays.

“I feel blessed that I am able to help other people, at the same time, my family,” said Jannece, DITO’s customer service specialist who handles clients. She will be making sure that any problems that may arise will be given immediate solutions.

Apart from Jannece, there’s also Rei, DITO’s integrated maintenance specialist and is responsible for making sure that no connection will be broken. He’s working behind the scenes so subscribers can send and receive messages, make voice and video calls with their friends and family.

“Kahit babad man sa ilalim ng araw, alam ko namang may magandang maidudulot ang lahat ng ito para sa nakararami,” said Rei.

[I might be working all day under the heat of the sun, but I know that this will be for the benefit of the public.]

DITO now has close to 5 million subscribers relying on their uninterrupted services not just during the holidays but all year round.

As a treat, they’re holding the DITO Loaded Ang Pasko promo, a Christmas raffle open to DITO subscribers. Subscribers can register via https://loadedkadito.ph/ and earn raffle entries by simply using DITO’s services. Aside from the raffle, subscribers can take advantage of DITO’s other affordable load and data promos so Filipino families can enjoy the holidays whether they’re together or apart.

Check out DITO’s load and data promos here. – Rappler.com