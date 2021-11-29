WATCH: Unveiling of McDonald’s Ride-Thru Christmas Light Show

Join Rica Garcia as she experiences first hand McDonald’s Philippines’ festive holiday decorations to welcome the holiday season

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by McDonald’s Philippines and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece

McDonald’s Philippines wants to keep sharing the light and joy of the Christmas season in a safe, socially-distanced manner. So this year, they decided to deck up their drive-thrus so customers can drop by and get their favorite meals while relishing in some holiday cheer.

In this video, we get to witness the unveiling of their Ride-Thru Christmas Lights Shows in three locations: McKinley West in Taguig City, Alabang West in Las Piñas, and Savano Park in Bulacan. Each location will have its own theme: Icy Wonderland, Happyland, and Parol Holiday, respectively.

Watch and get in the mood for the coming festivities with us. – Rappler.com