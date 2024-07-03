Users from any network can now switch to a TNT eSIM without changing their number

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

More users may enjoy affordable offers as Smart’s value mobile brand TNT now enables users from any network to conveniently switch to a TNT eSIM without changing their number.

Users from other networks can switch to a TNT eSIM through a free service called Mobile Number Portability, which enables customers to move to their preferred mobile network while retaining their number.

By keeping their existing number, users switching to a TNT eSIM won’t have to deal with the usual inconveniences of changing one’s number, such as having to notify all their contacts and tediously updating apps and online accounts linked to their old number.

How to switch to a TNT eSIM from another network

To switch to a TNT eSIM, subscribers from other networks must simply obtain their Unique Subscriber Code from their current network provider and present this with their current SIM, valid government ID, and unlocked device at the nearest Smart Store.

The TNT eSIM is compatible with any eSIM-capable device, such as the latest flagship handsets of Apple, Google, Huawei, and Samsung, among others.

Users who have successfully ported into TNT will be able to unlock value-packed data, call, and text offers, such as the new TikTok Saya 50, which comes with Unli TikTok plus 3 GB open access data for apps and sites, and Unli Texts to All Networks, valid for three days for only Php50.

“With this capability in place, it is easier than ever for customers from other networks to finally switch to TNT and experience our widest coverage,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, Head of Prepaid at Smart.

“By switching to TNT, subscribers will also have easy access to our most affordable data, call, and text offers, and experience the saya that comes with being a ka-tropa through our fun perks and rewards, ” said Erika L. Apostol, head of TNT.

How to upgrade from a TNT physical SIM to a TNT eSIM

On the other hand, existing TNT subscribers who wish to upgrade their physical SIM to a TNT eSIM may conveniently do so for only Php89, by simply presenting their physical SIM and any valid government ID at the nearest Smart Store.

Moreover, those who wish to purchase a TNT eSIM with a new number may order via the Smart Online Store at https://store1.smart.com.ph/view/2695/ or via Smart’s flagship stores on Lazada or Shopee.

TNT is powered by Smart’s award-winning mobile network, which was recently recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by independent network analytics from Opensignal.To know more about switching to a TNT eSIM, visit https://tntph.com/Pages/mnp. To learn more about TNT’s latest offers, visit https://tntph.com/ and follow @tntph on Facebook, IG, X, and TikTok. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE