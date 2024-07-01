State of HR 2024: Sprout Solutions talks AI and HR integration in latest summit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Artificial Intelligence in Human Resources may sound like a paradox, but Sprout Solutions is bridging the gap

From Great Resignation to Quiet Quitting, the Human Resources (HR) industry has had its fair share of new concepts, trends, and challenges over the past few years. This time, they’re also one of the many industries affected by the rise of Artificial Intelligence. But does it have to be a problem to face or a tool to use?

Sprout Solutions, one of the Philippines’ most trusted HR tech providers, attempted to answer this question with their latest State of HR Summit held last June 19 at the Marquis Events Place in BGC. The summit is an annual gathering of HR leaders and practitioners nationwide to catch up on the latest trends and share best practices.

With automation, hybrid work, and work-life integration serving as buzzwords amid the post-pandemic workforce shift, this year’s State of HR Summit focused on Artificial Intelligence and its effects on HR.

“As we navigate the digital age, it’s clear that embracing technology and AI is critical for organizational success,” said Sprout Solutions CEO Patrick Gentry. “It’s not just managing payroll anymore, but improving the entire employee life cycle and providing life-changing benefits for employees’ daily lives.”

SHARING HR EXPERTISE. Sprout Solutions chief operations officer Kislay Chandra, BS Works chief executive officer Cliff Eala, and Sprout Solutions CEO and co-founder Patrick Gentry on stage after Eala’s keynote address.

“By embracing digital transformation, prioritizing employee well-being, and ensuring government compliance, companies can create a more engaged and productive workforce,” he said.

The event featured insightful keynote speakers and panel discussions featuring industry leaders to discuss current trends and best AI practices in employee acquisition, engagement, and retention.

AI in the State of HR Report

One of the key highlights of the day was the discussion of Sprout’s State of HR Report, an annual report answered by over a hundred HR professionals nationwide. This year’s report not only examines the top HR practices in the Philippines but also highlights the industry’s acceptance of digital tech and AI integration.

The report found that 83% of employees already use personal AI tools at work, however, 88% of HR professionals in the country report minimal exposure to AI. And only 30% of companies feel ready to integrate generative AI into HR strategies.

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS. HR practitioners from all over the country catch up on the latest industry trends at the State of HR Summit.

While AI adoption is still fairly slow among Filipino companies, Sprout shares that the potential for growth is still ripe for experimentation. The report also highlighted the importance of balancing AI integration with robust governance to address data privacy and ethical use.

“Just like any world-changing piece of technology, AI needs ethical use,” shared Sprout chief product officer and head of Sprout AI Labs, Gian Paulo dela Rama. “And in order for us to ensure this ethical use, we need to ensure the people building it have a very very strong sense of fairness.”

You can access the State of HR 2024 report here.

Sprout Awards 2024

The event also recognized the 2024 Sprout Awards winners, celebrating workplace excellence and honoring employers in different fields. Here are the 2024 Sprout Awardees:

Best Workplace Culture

I’m Hotel

Origo BPO

Nearsol Philippines Inc.

Employee Loyalty Builder

PRSP Architects

Adventus

IQVIA

Employee Engagement Champion

Drake International Philippines

Etaily Philippines

Belo Medical Group

