FirstLook: ASUS introduces its first Copilot+ PC

The new ASUS Vivobook S 15 is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite and comes with Windows’ AI companion Copilot

ASUS Philippines recently introduced their newest addition to the Vivobook line of laptops, and there are big changes you need to watch out for.

First, the new device, the ASUS Vivobook S 15, is now powered by the ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, which promises improved performance and battery power management. ASUS claims that the battery can last up to 18 hours depending on your laptop use.

Second, this is ASUS’ first Copilot+PC. This means that you can make use of Windows’ suite of AI features. This is made possible through the Snapdragon chipset with a built-in Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. This includes enhancements like Windows Studio Effects where you can enhance your webcam’s image for video calls. Through AI, you can put various filters and effects. Your webcam even detects your eye movements and locks in your eyes to make it look like you’re looking straight at the camera even when you’re not.

There are other generative AI tools too like Cocreator which transforms rough sketches into finished works. Copilot in PowerPoint can also create slides for you – from researching important points and crafting an outline, down to designing the slides.

Want to view how these AI tools work? Watch our coverage of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 launch event.

Visit the official ASUS Vivobook S 15 for more information and full specifications. – Rappler.com