BeautyHub PRO uses AI to turn your selfie into a beauty analysis session

Are you on the lookout for new products to add to your beauty regimen? Let BeautyHub PRO open new horizons for you – all with just one selfie!

Meet BeautyHub PRO: the virtual beauty BFF made for Filipinos of every skin tone, size, and gender. It’s an online platform that uses AI to deliver personalized beauty analyses and recommendations with a snap of a picture. It can give you the lowdown on your hair and skin, complete with beauty scoring systems and product recommendations to achieve your beauty goals.

For skin, users can find out how they fare in terms of acne, lines, pigmentation, eye bags, hydration, and even skin tone. It will also give you a perceived age analysis to explain the state of your skin better. For your tresses, you can find out your hair’s level of clinical damage and frizziness. Now that’s a sulit selfie!

BeautyHub PRO also asks your skin type and beauty goals to give you the best products to achieve them. Whether it’s brightening, moisturizing, or acne management, they’ll build a shopping cart of trusted Unilever products curated just for your needs.

After you get your results, BeautyHub PRO keeps on giving through relevant blogs on the latest beauty trends or new self-care activities. From taking care of your postpartum body to upgrading your sleep routine, BeautyHub PRO aims to help you celebrate and love your own beauty no matter where you are in life.

“At BeautyHub PRO, we’re redefining beauty discovery. Our platform allows users to find their own regimen for their hair and skin concerns, all through a simple snap and tap on their mobile phones. With the breadth of our portfolio, we can find something that’s made for our consumers,” said Wence Wenceslao, the Digital Marketing lead in B&W DMC Southeast Asia.

This is one of Unliever’s ways to combine beauty with new technology to bring worthwhile experiences to their customers. With the AI-powered BeautyHub PRO, users get access to an approachable tool that makes beauty simple.

“BeautyHub PRO offers a personalized experience, tailoring products to resonate with each consumer’s unique beauty journey. This commitment drives higher basket sizes and conversion rates, empowering and delighting consumers at every step,” said Dani Medina, Audience & BeauTech lead in B&W DMC Southeast Asia.

Now, are you ready to boost your beauty regimen? Spare two minutes and take a selfie now at the BeautyHub PRO website to dive into your personalized beauty recos. – Rappler.com

