Belo Medical Group represents PH, wins big at BTL 2024 gala awards night

The group was recognized for its excellence and innovation in delivering aesthetic medicine

Belo Medical Group (BMG) proves its reputation of excellence by bagging three awards at the BTL Symposium and Award Gala in Hong Kong last May 27.

BMG’s awards sweep started with the EMFACE Diamond Award for the Best Medical Aesthetic Center in the Philippines, awarded to each country’s top medical aesthetic leaders. The group also received the Outstanding Marketing Award for creativity in their marketing executions. Last but not least, they also brought home the KOL Speaker Appreciation Award given to BMG founder and medical director, Dr. Victoria “Vicki” G. Belo, M.D.

The night’s theme was “Defying Age with BTL.” As a global leader in non-invasive treatments, BTL celebrated the innovation behind age-defying beauty procedures and pushing the boundaries of time through aesthetic medicine. The event brought together over 200 doctors from seven Asia-Pacific countries to join senior BTL executives in recognizing the region’s cream of the crop.

One of BTL’s innovative aesthetic solutions is EMFACE™, a device that targets both the facial skin and muscle to lift, rejuvenate, and tighten the face – all without needles. This is achieved with a special combination of High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation (HIFES™) and the radio-frequency-powered Sync RF™ Technology to increase the density and quality of the face’s muscle structure.

A double chin reduction procedure known as the EMFACE™ Submentum stems from this technology and is a Belo Medical Group exclusive. “It’s the ultimate facial workout,” said Dr. Vicki Belo.

With exclusive procedures and award-winning services, Belo Medical Group proves that not only is it a nationwide leader in anti-aging aesthetic services, but it is also a frontrunner in the APAC region at large.

– Rappler.com